DNA Verified: BBC survey predicting BJP win in Karnataka elections 2023 with 140 seats fake?

With the Karnataka assembly election 2023 just around the corner, a fake news report is claiming that BJP will win the polls with over 140 seats, as per a survey. This survey has reportedly been published by the reputed news agency British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The BBC survey predicting BJP’s win in the upcoming elections soon went viral on social media, with the statistics showing that the BJP will win the polls with around 138 to 142 seats. There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The social media post attributed to the viral BBC Hindi predicted that in the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023, BJP would win with 138 to 142 seats, Congress would get 58 to 66 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) would get around 29 seats.

While the pre-election survey has been attributed to BBC and is being shared under the news organization’s name, no concrete reports of this survey ever being published by BBC can be seen on the official website of the news agency.

Fact Check: Did BBC predict BJP win in the Karnataka elections 2023?

There was a link mentioned in the viral post on Facebook and Twitter, which had BBC Hindi written in the URL. Upon opening the link, only the homepage of the BBC Hindi website opens and there is no such survey present on their page.

Upon doing a search of the said survey on the BBC websites, no results popped up which claimed that BJP will be winning the Karnataka elections 2023. Hence, the claims made by the viral posts on social media are fake, and the survey cannot be attributed to BBC.

The Karnataka elections 2023 are set to be conducted on May 10, and the counting of the votes will take place on May 13, 2023.