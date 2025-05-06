The Indian government has already taken a series of stringent measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

India is set to conduct a civil defence mock drill across several states on May 7. The exercise is being conducted on the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as part of heightened security measures following the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. Since then, tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise.

Now, an advisory is being shared online, claiming that the Union Government has urged individuals to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home. "In light of the ongoing tense situation at the border, we urge everyone to remain calm, stay alert, and take the following precautionary measures to ensure your safety and preparedness," the message reads. It also urged people to keep essential items ready at home, including Rs 50,000 cash, a fully fueled vehicle, and medicines for at least 2 months.

The fact-check unit PIB, the government nodal agency, said that the viral claim is FAKE. The government has not issued any such advisory. It advised people to trust only official government sources for credible information. Check the PIB tweet here:

An image of an advisory is being shared online, claiming that the Government has urged individuals to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home.#PIBFactCheck



This claim is #FAKE. The government has not issued any such advisory



The government has already taken a series of stringent measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident. Security experts have emphasised the importance of preparedness in the event of panic and war. They say the signal must be sent to Pakistan that India is prepared for any eventuality.

