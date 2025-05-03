On the 13th day after the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'decisive revenge'. Soon after the announcement, he called Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at his official residence in the national capital. The meeting went on for around an hour.

Pertinent to note that the three-day exercise of the Indian navy in the Arabian sea concluded yesterday, i.e., May 2. The Prime Minister has given nod to the Indian army to take action against the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Earlier today, PM Modi reiterated his stance against terrorism and its backers during the meeting with Angola President at Hyderabad House.

Another meeting was held between PM Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the former's official residence. Shortly after the meeting, Omar's father and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah answered the queries by Zee News reporter Pramod Sharma.

Speaking about the recent demolition of terrorists' houses based in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC Chief said, "We needed to find out whether the houses were built by them (terrorists) or their fathers." He also affirmed his support to the government and emphasised, "We're with the Prime Minister. We're with the country. We will support whatever action is taken by them".