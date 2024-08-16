Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: What first assembly poll after removal of Article 370 means for J&K?

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Meet YouTuber Arun Maini who slammed Google for not inviting him to Pixel 9 launch event because…; check viral post

Jewar Airport to house Dassault's state-of-the-art MRO hub

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: What first assembly poll after removal of Article 370 means for J&K?

DNA TV Show: What first assembly poll after removal of Article 370 means for J&K?

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Meet YouTuber Arun Maini who slammed Google for not inviting him to Pixel 9 launch event because…; check viral post

Meet YouTuber Arun Maini who slammed Google for not inviting him to Pixel 9 launch event because…; check viral post

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

AI imagines Robert Downey Jr playing all the Avengers in Marvel Cinematic Universe

AI imagines Robert Downey Jr playing all the Avengers in Marvel Cinematic Universe

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive

Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa share their preparations for playing cops in Gyaarah Gyaarah | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

DNA TV Show: What first assembly poll after removal of Article 370 means for J&K?

The dates to file the nominations for the first phase will be on August 27, nominations for the second phase will be on September 5, and September 12 is the last day to file nominations for the third phase.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 12:03 AM IST

DNA TV Show: What first assembly poll after removal of Article 370 means for J&K?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rajiv Kumar said that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases. 

This is the first assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Not only this but if elections are held for the first time, the tenure of the government formed in the state will also be of 5 years. Till now the tenure of the government in the state was for 6 years under the special provision.

Before the elections, another big decision has been taken regarding the security circle of Jammu and Kashmir....This decision is the decision to appoint a new DGP. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appointed IPS officer Nalin Prabhat as Special Director General (SDG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He will head the force following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30.

The government has defended the repeal of Article 370 as a step towards better development and governance, critics argue that without the restoration of statehood and a degree of autonomy, the elected assembly may find itself with limited authority—especially in light of the intense central control.

The elections of the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase will be held on September 25 and the third phase will be held on October 1. The counting of the votes will be held on October 4.

The dates to file the nominations for the first phase will be on August 27, nominations for the second phase will be on September 5, and September 12 is the last day to file nominations for the third phase. 

There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, of which 74 are General, nine are ST and seven are SC. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 87.09 lakh total electors. Of which 44.46 lakh are male, 42.62 female, 169 are Transgender, 82,590 PwDs, 73943 very senior citizens, 2660 centenarians, 76092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh are first-time voters.

Meanwhile, directions were given to Enforcement Agencies, DMs, and SPs to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. In December of last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years as the last assembly election was held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's makeover clip goes viral after Paris Olympics gender row

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's makeover clip goes viral after Paris Olympics gender row

'I assure you...': Bengal Governor meets protesting doctors after mob vandalise Kolkata hospital

'I assure you...': Bengal Governor meets protesting doctors after mob vandalise Kolkata hospital

Meet man who owns football team, gold-furnished hotel, Rs 5163 crore yacht, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet man who owns football team, gold-furnished hotel, Rs 5163 crore yacht, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Jewar Airport to house Dassault's state-of-the-art MRO hub

Jewar Airport to house Dassault's state-of-the-art MRO hub

'From 1929 hrs...': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

'From 1929 hrs...': On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement