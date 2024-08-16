DNA TV Show: What first assembly poll after removal of Article 370 means for J&K?

The dates to file the nominations for the first phase will be on August 27, nominations for the second phase will be on September 5, and September 12 is the last day to file nominations for the third phase.

The Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rajiv Kumar said that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases.

This is the first assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Not only this but if elections are held for the first time, the tenure of the government formed in the state will also be of 5 years. Till now the tenure of the government in the state was for 6 years under the special provision.

Before the elections, another big decision has been taken regarding the security circle of Jammu and Kashmir....This decision is the decision to appoint a new DGP. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appointed IPS officer Nalin Prabhat as Special Director General (SDG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police. He will head the force following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30.

The government has defended the repeal of Article 370 as a step towards better development and governance, critics argue that without the restoration of statehood and a degree of autonomy, the elected assembly may find itself with limited authority—especially in light of the intense central control.

The elections of the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase will be held on September 25 and the third phase will be held on October 1. The counting of the votes will be held on October 4.

There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, of which 74 are General, nine are ST and seven are SC. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 87.09 lakh total electors. Of which 44.46 lakh are male, 42.62 female, 169 are Transgender, 82,590 PwDs, 73943 very senior citizens, 2660 centenarians, 76092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh are first-time voters.

Meanwhile, directions were given to Enforcement Agencies, DMs, and SPs to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. In December of last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process by September 30, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years as the last assembly election was held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

