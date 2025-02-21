Within 24 hours after the swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, the Ayushman scheme has been approved by the cabinet. Moreover, an order has been passed to probe the alleged irregularities in Mohalla clinics, started by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

In addition, Gupta-led cabinet has terminated all co-terminus appointments in the offices of the ex-CMs and cabinet ministers.

The Delhi government seems to have gotten into "action mode". After the Yamuna Aarti performed on Thursday, i.e., February 21, the Delhi government is working on the implementation of the poll promises.

On the other hand, troubles for Aam Aadmi Party supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has seemingly increased. In the first cabinet meeting, two major decisions were taken - Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and presentation of the CAG report in the assembly session, which will begin on February 24.

Earlier today, the Delhi Chief Minister held a meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and PWD officials and took up discusions on clean drinking water, cleaning the Yamuna river and damaged roads.

Soon after the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta met with health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and passed an order, seeking probe into the alleged discrepancies in Mohalla clinics.

"...The way people were being fooled in the name of Mohalla clinic, we discussed that in the meeting... Those Mohalla clinics, which are on the land of the Delhi govt - will convert them to make them better and include Ayurvedic facilities. We will take action against all the wrongs during the previous govt..." Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Delhi Chief Minister also met with women and child development department officials and discussed how Rs 2,500 per month could be given to the women of Delhi, as promised in the BJP's Sankalp Patra.

However, the opposition has targeted the Delhi government over the same.

"The promises made by PM Modi have not been fulfilled by his own Delhi Cabinet. BJP never fulfill its promises, but people have expectations as a woman has become the chief minister. However, they betrayed the people, especially the women. The promises they have made to the people of Delhi will never be fulfilled", AAP leader Sanjeev Jha said, as quoted by PTI.