Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Sheikh Hasina to face same fate as Saddam Hussein?

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Did you know this Oscar-winning Indian song was shot outside palace where Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosted PM Modi

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

'You have big influence, can stop Putin': Ukraine President Zelenskyy to India after meeting PM Modi in Kyiv

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Sheikh Hasina to face same fate as Saddam Hussein?

DNA TV Show: Sheikh Hasina to face same fate as Saddam Hussein?

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Did you know this Oscar-winning Indian song was shot outside palace where Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosted PM Modi

Did you know this Oscar-winning Indian song was shot outside palace where Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosted PM Modi

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Smallest town in the world has just 52 people, It is in...

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 300 crore

Animals that have most babies at once

Animals that have most babies at once

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ��ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Arshad Warsi disables Instagram comments on family photo after Prabhas fans troll him for his 'joker' comment

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

HomeIndia

India

DNA TV Show: Sheikh Hasina to face same fate as Saddam Hussein?

Will Sheikh Hasina face the same fate as Saddam Hussein in Bangladesh?

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

DNA TV Show: Sheikh Hasina to face same fate as Saddam Hussein?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hardliners in Bangladesh seem to be in charge of the administration, and the people who used to be their role models are now in charge. These include Zakir Naik and his radical philosophy; it seems that the Bangladeshi government, acting on his advice, has suddenly turned against Sheikh Hasina.

Will Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein? Is it possible for Sheikh Hasina to face charges of genocide by the acting Bangladeshi government? Is Sheikh Hasina in risk of receiving the same death sentence as Saddam Hussein? These are real questions, as evidenced by the growing number of cases that Bangladeshi authorities are filing against Sheikh Hasina. These questions are explained by Zed News in today's DNA program.

49 FIRs have been filed against Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh in just the last ten days alone. Seven lawsuits were filed against her on Thursday alone. Sheikh Hasina is facing 49 cases total; 40 of them involve murder, seven involve crimes against humanity and genocide, one involves kidnapping, and one involves an attack on a BNP gathering.

These murder cases against Sheikh Hasina seem to be intended to get her convicted in a manner akin to those of Saddam Hussein. Similar charges have been brought against Sheikh Hasina, and Saddam Hussein was also convicted of crimes against humanity and genocide.

Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death in Iraq for his role in the massacre that occurred in 1982. In addition, Sheikh Hasina is being prosecuted for the 2013 protest massacre that claimed the lives of 27 people. Sheikh Hasina is currently the subject of four cases pending before the International Crime Tribunal. Three of these cases have to do with the deaths and violence that occurred during student protests; these incidents appear to be a part of the interim government's attempt to get her convicted.

Retaining Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh from India is crucial for the prosecution and sentencing proceedings. Sheikh Hasina has officially been designated as a fugitive in Bangladesh, and the country's interim government has already begun taking steps to do so.

Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport has been revoked by the interim administration of Bangladesh, which claims she is not eligible for one because she is not employed in an official capacity. Sheikh Hasina's stay in India with a diplomatic passport is limited to 45 days per Indian visa regulations. She could have to go back to Bangladesh though because her diplomatic passport was revoked.

The government of Bangladesh may soon ask for Sheikh Hasina's extradition from the government of India. It is Sheikh Hasina's eighteenth day in India. Whether she will be compelled to go back to Bangladesh is the topic at hand. A 2013 pact on extradition between Bangladesh and India stipulates that extradition may be refused in cases when a crime is motivated by politics. For crimes like terrorism, bombings, kidnappings, and murder, extradition cannot be refused.

It is difficult for India to brush off the heinous crimes—murder, genocide, and kidnapping—that have been reported against Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh over the past two weeks as political in nature. Additionally, Bangladesh is exempt from providing evidence about Sheikh Hasina's allegations when requesting extradition from other countries under the terms of the extradition pact. The arrest warrants that Bangladeshi courts have issued for Sheikh Hasina are the only grounds on which an extradition request may be lodged.

Ironically, Sheikh Hasina may now face more challenges as a result of the extradition deal she once utilised to return fugitives to Bangladesh. Tensions between the Indian government and the interim administration of Bangladesh may also intensify as a result of this circumstance. Based just on the arrest warrants that have been filed against Sheikh Hasina, the interim administration of Bangladesh may shortly request her extradition.

The relationship between the Indian government and the interim government of Bangladesh may be further strained by this issue.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Woman claims she had 24 kids in past 23 years, turns out 22 of them are...

Woman claims she had 24 kids in past 23 years, turns out 22 of them are...

Amid rumours to join politics, Vinesh Phogat's new post goes viral, here's what she said

Amid rumours to join politics, Vinesh Phogat's new post goes viral, here's what she said

Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

Viral video: Pune businessman's family visit Tirumala Temple wearing 25 kg gold, watch

Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli

Who is Xara Jetly, cricketer who wants to take photo with Virat Kohli

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement