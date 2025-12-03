FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

DNA TV SHOW: Russian President Putin ‘locks’ deal with India ahead of his visit, unveils '2026 Model of Friendship' between Moscow and New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 4–5, 2025. With less than 48 hours left for the Russian leader's visit to New Delhi, many reports claims that Putin has already 'locked' the deal of the key agreements that are to be signed during his visit.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 12:19 AM IST

DNA TV SHOW: Russian President Putin 'locks' deal with India ahead of his visit, unveils '2026 Model of Friendship' between Moscow and New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 4–5, 2025, to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also hold talks with PM Modi. This will be Putin's return to India in more than 4 years. His last visit was on December 6, 2021.

With less than 48 hours left for the Russian leader's visit to  New Delhi, many reports claims that Putin has already 'locked' the deal of the key agreements that are to be signed during his visit, even before landing in India. This bold move in the last month of 2025, is being described as the '2026 Model of friendship' between India and Russia. Let's decode what is this new Model of cooperation on trade, economic and defence terms.

Moscow's big statement on India as strategic partner

Moscow has issued a big statement on India's position in Russia's foreign Policy. Russia has signaled that India holds a strategic importance to it, just like China and it sees India as a reliable strategic partner. Moscow has made it clear that while China is a global superpower and has drifted closer to Russia, India remains more reliable and steady partner.

Russia has also warned against not tolerating any 'foreign interference; in its trade relations with India, particularly in defense and oil sector, launching an indirect attack on the US. Amid Ukraine-Russia war, European powers and US has pressurized India to stop buying Russian oil, however, India has maintained its stance on its ties.

The 23rd India-Russia Bilateral Summit

Economic Cooperation

  • Increasing bilateral trade from $63 billion to $150 billion by 2030, by effectively increasing trade by nearly two and a half times within five years.
  • Signing agreement to link India’s RuPay payment system with Russia’s Mir network. eliminating the use of the US dollar in bilateral transactions. 
  • New agreements are also expected in nuclear energy, shipping corridors, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.
  • Central Bank of Russia may soon open an office in India.
  • Discussions on trade route and students who travels to Russia for education purposes.

Defence Cooperation

  • Russia’s proposal to provide the Sukhoi Su-57, its most advanced stealth fighter aircraft, to India.
  • A proposal for manufacturing the Su-57 in India, creating defense employment opportunities and boosting indigenous capability.
  • Talks to procure two additional units of the S-400 air defense system (India currently operates three units).

Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS)

Ahead of Putin’s arrival in New Delhi, the Duma (Russian Parliament) is expected to approve a crucial agreement, the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), signed in February and now awaiting final ratification. The agreement includes:

  • Exchange of fuel, spare parts, and military support services.
  • Access to each other’s airbases and naval bases.
  • Russian warships and aircraft in the Indian Ocean receiving Indian logistical support.
  • Indian naval and air assets gaining access to Russia’s military infrastructure in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Arctic Ocean.
  • Support infrastructure for Indian Sukhoi aircraft en route to Europe and the US for joint exercises.
