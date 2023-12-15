DNA TV Show: Revealing historical proof of ancient temple beneath Mathura's Shahi Idgah complex

After the decision of the High Court, the Court Commissioner will survey the Shahi Idgah complex in the land dispute of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah.

The Allahabad High Court has accepted the demand of the Hindu side for a survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The Hindu side has been claiming that there is a temple below the Shahi Idgah Mosque for the last two hundred years. This order was challenged by the Muslim side in the Supreme Court, but in a blow to the Muslim side, the Supreme Court has today refused to stay the Allahabad High Court's order of survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque.

After the decision of the High Court, the Court Commissioner will survey the Shahi Idgah complex in the land dispute of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah. The Court Commissioner's team will go to the Shahi Idgah complex and investigate the claim of there being a temple beneath it and collect evidence.

What will be the method of survey and when will this survey be conducted? All this will be decided in the next hearing to be held in the High Court on 18th December.

An exclusive survey report of Shahi Idgah Mosque was conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India 162 years ago. Even today, in the revenue records of Mathura, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Trust is written as the owner of the place where the mosque was built.

Evidence number 1 - This report of the Archaeological Survey of India is 160 years old from today.

Evidence number 2 - Decree of Muslim invader Aurangzeb given on 27 January 1670.

Evidence No. 3 - Original copy of the agreement of 1968 which was signed between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Eidgah Arrangement Committee.

Evidence No. 4 - Copy of the decision of Allahabad High Court of the year 1935..which had given the decision in favor of Hindus in this dispute.

Evidence number 5 - That document of the Revenue Department of Uttar Pradesh Government in which the ownership of the land of Shahi Idgah Mosque is registered in the name of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

This is the evidence based on which the Hindu side claims that the royal Idgah mosque of Mathura was built by demolishing the ancient Krishna temple. But to understand the truth written in these documents, it is important to know the history of this dispute.

The entire dispute is regarding 13.37 acres of land, in which 10.9 acres of land is near Shri Krishna's birthplace and 2.5 acres of land is near Shahi Idgah Mosque. This division took place based on the 1968 agreement. Hindus claim that on the land where Idgah Mosque is situated, there was earlier a temple which was demolished by Aurangzeb and a mosque was built.

The Hindu side also claims that Idgah Mosque is the same place where Devaki gave birth to Shri Krishna in Kansa's prison. That means Idgah Mosque is built on the birthplace of Shri Krishna.

The Hindu side wants that it should be given ownership rights over the entire 13.37 acres of land. Regarding which a petition was filed in Mathura Court on 25 September 2020. Which was rejected by the court based on the Places of Worship Act 1991.

After which a review petition was filed again on 12 October 2020. In this case, the Allahabad High Court has now ordered a survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque. However, the Muslim side is not ready to accept that the Shahi Idgah Mosque is built on the birthplace of Shri Krishna.

Moreover, the historical proofs and evidence which start with the decree of Muslim invader Aurangzeb which he gave on 27 January 1670. The original copy of this decree is in Persian language. The English translation has been done in Masir A Alamgiri, a book written on the translation of Aurangzeb's orders.

It is written in this decree that the king has given the order to demolish the Keshav Dev temple in Mathura during the holy month of Ramzan. The temple is to be demolished and its idols are to be buried under the stairs of Begum Sahib Masjid in Agra.

According to historians, after the order to demolish the temple was implemented, the Shahi Idgah Mosque was constructed from the remains of the demolished temple in 1670.

From historical facts to the ASI report, the Shahi Idgah Mosque is testifying to the construction of the Hindu temple by demolishing it, but the Shahi Idgah Mosque Arrangement Committee is calling the ASI report itself a fabrication.

Be it Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, or Qutub Minar, Harishankar Jain, a lawyer by profession, has been fighting for the rights of the worshipers in the court for 30 years. He is calling the 1968 agreement between the Hindu-Muslim parties in Mathura a fraud and is expressing hope that just as he had achieved victory in Ayodhya, he will do the same in Mathura.

The arrangement committee of the Shahi Idgah Masjid in the year 1976 went to the Mathura Municipality regarding this alleged agreement and applied for transferring the 2.5 acres of land where the mosque is located to the Masjid Arrangement Committee.