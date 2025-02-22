After returning to power in Delhi 27 years later, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has handed over Chief Minister Rekha Gupta the responsibility to fulfil poll promises.

After returning to power in Delhi 27 years later, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has handed over Chief Minister Rekha Gupta the responsibility to fulfil poll promises. Along with this, the Chief Minister has kickstarted the work towards the fulfillment of whatever was promised in the saffron camp's Sankalp Patra.

Earlier today, Delhi PWD minister and BJP MLA Parvesh Verma took stock of the road repairing work and different projects in the national capital. From Sarai Kale Khan to Ring Road, Verma inspected the road repairing work and listened to the complaints of the common people. Moreover, he also assured them that their issues would be resolved.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma says, "There are many places in Delhi where there is a problem of waterlogging during the rainy season. One of these places is under the Moolchand flyover... I have told the officials before the rains to ensure that there is no waterlogging… https://t.co/cIfGWy5FvX pic.twitter.com/2mVlVp0wut — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

"There are many places in Delhi where there is a problem of waterlogging during the rainy season. One of these places is under the Moolchand flyover... I have told the officials before the rains to ensure that there is no waterlogging in these places. Pumps should be installed and there should be proper drainage system... We will work for the beautification of Delhi..." Verma said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The PWD minister was also seen discussing with an official over the repairing work of a four-kilometre-long road and traffic management.

Meanwhile, Delhi's urban development minister Ashish Sood was also spotted in the streets of Delhi. The minister, himself, reached Pankha Road to get the garbage heap cleaned.

In a conversation with Zee News, Sood said that the government "will not tolerate garbage and debris lying on Delhi roads". CM Rekha Gupta has ordered the removal of such garbage heaps and debris from roads, he added.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also took stock of the health facilities in the national capital. He reached Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jaffarpur. During the inspection, it was discovered that the hospital, which was supposed to be built by 2020, is not ready yet.

In addition, there are no blood banks, ventilators or beds available there. The ambulance services were also found to be in a poor state.

The Health Minister assured that he would work towards the improvement of the poor health facilities in Delhi.

The saffron camp, which gained power in Delhi after 27 years, has hinted at the fast pace of the "double-engine" government.



