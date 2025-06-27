The incident took place on the evening of June 25. The prime accused is Monojit Mishra, a former student of the college and student wing leader of the ruling TMC.

In West Bengal's Kolkata, a case similar to the horrific RG Kar rape incident was reported today, i.e., June 27, where a Law College student was allegedly gang-raped. Among the accused are two staff as well as a former student of the college. In the complaint filed with the police, the survivor alleged that the accused first threatened to kill her and later gang-raped her.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state has targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) over the incident. The incident took place on the evening of June 25. The prime accused is Monojit Mishra, a former student of the college and student wing leader of the ruling TMC.

The two other accused include Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. Meanwhile, all three accused were arrested after the survivor had filed a formal complaint with the police. In the report, she alleged that she was called by the accused to the Union Room at the college. The prime accused, Monojit Mishra, confessed his "love" to her. However, as the woman refused citing an existing relationship, he pressured her to marry him.

Later, Monojit asked her to stay as rest of the students were leaving. After the others left, he shut the door of the Union Room. Accused Monojit hit the woman with a hockey stick, she alleged. After this, he raped her and threatened to kill her boyfriend and parents if she told anyone about this.

According to the woman, she asked for help from the two other accused but they refused. When she tried to leave, the two men again forcibly took her to guard room and raped her. Moreover, as per allegations, they also made a video of the incident, threatening to make it public.

First, the accused raped the woman on the college campus, later threatened to kill her family. The question is, where do such people gather courage from? Well, the prime accused is associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Monojit has such dominance in his college that a writing on a wall in the college reads, "Monojit Dada is in our hearts".

Again, another question is how come nobody heard the survivor shouting when the accused were gang-raping her for hours. The Union Room, where the incident took place, is next to the main gate. Weren't there any guards present there?