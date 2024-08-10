DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

The AAP leader was released hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the liquor policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar jail on Friday hours 17 months of imprisonment. The Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Soon after coming out, Manish Sisodia greeted party leaders and workers who had gathered outside Tihar Jail to welcome him. "Bharat mata ji jai! Inquilab Zindabad!" cheered Manish Sisodia upon his release.

"Ever since this order came in the morning, every inch of my skin has been feeling indebted to Babasaheb. I don't understand how will pay off this debt to Babasaheb," Sisodia said.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases. The order has been delivered by a bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The court also imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses.

AAP leaders and workers arrived outside Tihar jail to welcome Manish Sisodia. Punjab Minister Bram Shanker Sharma-Jimpa said, "He was lodged in Tihar Jail and he faced it all very bravely. All workers across India are happy. I have come all the way from Punjab...Everyone was waiting for this. It is a matter of great joy."

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, had raised apprehension that witnesses may be influenced. ASG Raju said that some important witnesses can be examined.

He further added that these witnesses could be influenced. He also said that there is evidence that he has destroyed phone records. ASG had blamed Sisodia for filing various miscellaneous applications related to the supply of unrelated documents.

He also said that the trial could have proceeded irrespective of further investigation. On June 4, the top court also gave him the liberty to revive his prayer afresh after filing the final charge sheet. In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy. (with inputs from ANI)