The noisy Maharashtra election campaign has come to a close, putting a halt to the rallies and vehement remarks. But before the campaign ended, political figures made startling and divisive remarks, demonstrating a war of hate speech rather than productive discussions.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, launched the campaign with the catchphrase "Batenge toh katenge" (If we divide, we will be cut off). This term became a trademark for the BJP, but it quickly descended into a tirade of divisive statements. In response, Uddhav Thackeray swore, "We will bite you if something happens in Mumbai." Some questioned if this was a show of desperation or a threat.

Leaders of Congress joined the battle as well. There were strong reactions when Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Prime Minister Modi and the BJP as "poisonous snakes" and made disparaging comments about him. Tensions increased as Rahul Gandhi and Kanhaiya Kumar launched personal accusations against BJP leaders. Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut fanned the flames by accusing Yogi Adityanath of ineptitude and referring to him as a "joker."

Issues like farmer distress, drought relief, and urban development were overshadowed by divisive rhetoric centered on religion and personal accusations. Leaders appeared to forget decorum, engaging in attacks that crossed all limits.

Now that the campaign noise has subsided, attention is turning to the electorate. The Maharashtra populace will choose whether these claims will sway their decision or whether actual concerns will direct their ballots. Voting for the 288 assembly seats will take place on November 20, with results to be declared on November 23.