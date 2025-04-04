The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, has received a nod from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On the occasion of Jumma Namaz today, i.e., Friday, there was a fear of uproar across the country. However, the same was conducted peacefully.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, has received a nod from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On the occasion of Jumma Namaz today, i.e., Friday, there was a fear of uproar across the country. However, the same was conducted peacefully.

Meanwhile, Circus Chauraha, based in West Bengal's Kolkata, was "hijacked" by protestors standing against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Around 5,000-6,000 people were gathered in the area, wearing black arm bands to demonstrate their protest against the bill. Surprisingly, the protests were being conducted under the police protection.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Jumma Namaz was conducted peacefully. Moreover, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, where Jamiyat-e-Ulema leader had appealed for demonstrations, the namaz concluded peacefully.

However, Kolkata's Circus Chauraha turned into "Shaheen Bagh". Let's see how. As mentioned earlier, the Muslims were gathered in the area with the permission from the police. On the other hand, the Hindus had to knock on the doors of the court to be allowed to celebrate Ram Navmi, falling on April 6, i.e., Sunday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the centre and said that she is a Hindu as well as a Muslim. "I was asked if I'm a Hindu. I told them I am a Hindu, a Muslim, a Sikh and an Indian. What will you do? They want to divide and rule. But we won't let that happen", said the CM.