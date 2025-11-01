DNA TV Show: India to launch Operation Sindoor 2.0? Pakistan issues high alert due to...

Why is Sanjay Raut advised by doctors to stay away from public gatherings? Shiv Sena leader says THIS on his health
In a coordinated effort, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, are conducting a major tri-service operation alongside the Pak border. On Friday, i.e., October 31, India extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) further in the Arabian Sea.
Notice to Airmen or NOTAM is issued when a country holds a military exercise or testing of a fighter jet.
This implies that India has alreay warned its enemies not to roam around the Arabian sea, given 'Operation Trishul' will continue till November 10. Seems like 'Operation Trishul' very well reminded Pakistan of 'Operation Sindoor' - one the major military operations conducted by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Out of panic, Islamabad, too, has issued NOTAM. Tomorrow, i.e., November 2, Pakistan will close its airspace between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., as its Navy wil conduct a live firing drill in the Arabian sea. Pertinent to note that the armies of the two countries will be face-to-face, turning the Arabian sea into a blue battlefield.
Through this NOTAM, Pakistan is attempting to portray its agressive posture. However, what lies behind is Asim Munir's fear that under the banner of Operation Trishul, India might launch Operation Sindoor 2.0. On multiple occasions, India has said that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Meanwhile, Pakistan has kept all three wings of its army on high alert.