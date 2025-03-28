All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) appealed to the Muslim community to wear black arm bands as a sign of protest against Waqf Amendment Bill while offering namaz on the occasion of Alvida Jumma.

While a large section of Muslims followed the appeal by the AIMPLB, several others overlooked the same. The "strike rate" of the black arm bands was witnessed high in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, where many Muslims wore the band while offering namaz.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also seen wearing a black arm band to protest against Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. "We are sporting a black band against Waqf Bill, by the order of AIMPLB. Through this Waqf Bill, Narendra Modi is shooting bullets on our chest, on our mosques, on our dargahs. When Hindu temples (committees) can have only Hindu members, then how can a non-Muslim be part of the Waqf Board? When Gurudwaras can have only Sikh members, then how can we make a non-Muslim member here?...What justice is this?" said Owaisi.

If we take a look at the "strike rate" of the black arm band appeal, here's the following data- 1. Madhya Pradesh: 90 per cent 2. Bihar: 80 per cent 3. West Bengal: Partial effect 4. Maharashtra: Partial effect 5. Delhi: No effect

In conclusion, Muslims were seemed divided on the issue of Waqf Amendment Bill.