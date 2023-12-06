DNA TV Show: How DMK MP's comments on BJP winning elections in north states spark row

His comments came after BJP registered victory in three Hindi-speaking states in the recent-concluded Assembly elections.

DNV Senthil Kumar, MP of Tamil Nadu's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in his address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, divided the country into two parts. While dividing India into South and North, he called the North Indian states as 'Gomutra States'.

His comments have sparked controversy. Participating in a debate on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the BJP can win elections only in the northern states and not in south India. His comments came after BJP registered victory in three Hindi-speaking states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

There was an uproar after the statement of the DMK MP. Senthil sees the country as two separate parts. This idea divides India into North and South. Not only this, his statement insults all the followers of the Hindu religion living in North India, for whom cow and cow urine are a symbol of faith. Senthil Kumar also knows that whatever he says in Parliament, he has privileges which will save him.

If a similar statement had been made outside the House, it would have been considered inciting beliefs. And legal action would have been taken against him. One meaning of his statement is that the people of North India are less intelligent than the South Indians because they vote for the BJP. After the controversy, Senthil Kumar Wednesday expressed regret over his remarks and said he is withdrawing them.

