DNA TV Show: Hockey India faces heat ahead of first Ind vs Pak sporting clash since Op Sindoor

In India, there are a handful of people and organisations who choose money and sports over country. Why we are saying this is because Hockey India is hosting the Asia Cup. In the tournament, Pakistan has been invited to play in India.

Doesn't Hockey India have complaints with Pakistan that is responsible for bloodshed of innocent people in Pahalgam? Does Hockey India keep money over the country? What is more important—killing Pakistani terrorists or playing hockey with them?

After Pakistan secured permission to play in Asia Cup, it is being reminded that it is the same soil from which terrorists in Pahalgam and killed 26 innocent people after asking them about their religion. Not even 60 days have passed since the brave Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' to destroy terror camps in Pakistan. Interestingly, Hockey India is so forgetful that it doesn't even remember the fact that India's operation against Pak-backed terrorism is still ongoing.

In the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—which had claimed 26 innocent lives—India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province. In retaliation, Islamabad, too, directed drone attacks at Indian bordering states. Most of the drones were intercepted by the Indian air defence system. The three-day-long hostilities between the two neighbours came to a halt with a ceasefire deal on May 10.