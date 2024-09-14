DNA TV Show: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after 6 months

Delhi CM and AAP Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, was released from Tihar jail on Friday evening, hours after the SC granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after nearly six months in custody. Supreme Court granted him bail earlier in the day. Kejriwal said that jail couldn't weaken his spirit and his courage has increased 100 times more than ever before. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

SC grants Arvind Kejriwal bail but sets 5 conditions

The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh.

The Delhi CM cannot make public comments about this case.

The Delhi CM should be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can't enter the chief minister's office or the Delhi secretariat while out on bail.

The Delhi CM cannot sign official files unless necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction.

Kejriwal described the party’s push at present as 'Mission Election'. The first stop is Haryana. The AAP has declared candidates in 89 of the 90 constituencies after alliance talks with the Congress failed.

Kejriwal's lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling. Upon his release, the Delhi CM was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters.

His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, along with AAP leaders, accompanied him to his official residence. Kejriwal held a roadshow from the jail to his residence.

"Today I want to say that I have come out of jail and my courage has increased 100 times...The walls of their jail cannot weaken the courage of Kejriwal...I will pray to God to continue showing me the right path, and I will continue fighting against all the powers who are trying to weaken the country and divide the country," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing his supporters outside the jail.

Earlier, AAP supporters were seen celebrating outside the CM's residence by bursting crackers. The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

The apex court also put certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he shall not make any public comments about the case and shall be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the case.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

However, the court ordered that he should not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. In compliance with this directive, he surrendered on June 2. On June 26, he was arrested by the CBI while in ED custody in the excise case. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED case, but Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court extended his CBI custody.

(with inputs from ANI)