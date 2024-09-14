Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after 6 months

Polaris Dawn shatters records, ushers in new era of Private Space Exploration

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Bengaluru family immerses Rs 4 lakh gold chain with Ganesha idol; here's what happened next

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after 6 months

DNA TV Show: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after 6 months

Polaris Dawn shatters records, ushers in new era of Private Space Exploration

Polaris Dawn shatters records, ushers in new era of Private Space Exploration

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

7 smallest islands in the world

7 smallest islands in the world

10 best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

10 best films of Kareena Kapoor Khan

PCOS diet: Foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

PCOS diet: Foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in drunk driving case, ordered to pay...

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra inspired from this Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film?

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

HomeIndia

India

DNA TV Show: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after 6 months

Delhi CM and AAP Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, was released from Tihar jail on Friday evening, hours after the SC granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 12:29 AM IST

DNA TV Show: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after 6 months
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after nearly six months in custody. Supreme Court granted him bail earlier in the day. Kejriwal said that jail couldn't weaken his spirit and his courage has increased 100 times more than ever before.  A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. 

SC grants Arvind Kejriwal bail but sets 5 conditions

  • The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh.
  • The Delhi CM cannot make public comments about this case. 
  • The Delhi CM should be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can't enter the chief minister's office or the Delhi secretariat while out on bail.
  • The Delhi CM cannot sign official files unless necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction.

Kejriwal described the party’s push at present as 'Mission Election'. The first stop is Haryana. The AAP has declared candidates in 89 of the 90 constituencies after alliance talks with the Congress failed.

Kejriwal's lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.  Upon his release, the Delhi CM was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters. 

His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, along with AAP leaders, accompanied him to his official residence. Kejriwal held a roadshow from the jail to his residence.  

"Today I want to say that I have come out of jail and my courage has increased 100 times...The walls of their jail cannot weaken the courage of Kejriwal...I will pray to God to continue showing me the right path, and I will continue fighting against all the powers who are trying to weaken the country and divide the country," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing his supporters outside the jail.  

Earlier, AAP supporters were seen celebrating outside the CM's residence by bursting crackers. The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. 

The apex court also put certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he shall not make any public comments about the case and shall be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.  Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the case. 

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. 

However, the court ordered that he should not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. In compliance with this directive, he surrendered on June 2. On June 26, he was arrested by the CBI while in ED custody in the excise case. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED case, but Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court extended his CBI custody. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Berlin review: This masterful slow burn is a lesson in minimalism, elevated by in-form Ishwak, Aparshakti, Rahul Bose

Berlin review: This masterful slow burn is a lesson in minimalism, elevated by in-form Ishwak, Aparshakti, Rahul Bose

Video of Amrita Arora leaving parents' home a day before her father's death goes viral, fans say 'this is heartbreaking'

Video of Amrita Arora leaving parents' home a day before her father's death goes viral, fans say 'this is heartbreaking'

Who Was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? 'World's most monstrous bodybuilder' who died after suffering heart attack

Who Was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? 'World's most monstrous bodybuilder' who died after suffering heart attack

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement