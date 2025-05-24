Cases of coronavirus are on the surge in India again. At present, there are a total of 312 patients of Covid-19. So far, 12 states and Union Territories have reported cases of the virus with most number of patients in being in Kerala (95).

Pertinent to note that of the total 312 cases of Covid-19 in the country, a huge 161 are from south Indian states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Moreover, states and UTs including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir have not reported any cases so far.

For the resurgence of the virus, a new variant JN.1 and its sub-variants LF7 and NB1.8 are responsible. Although there are less cases of Covid-19 in the country at present, several states have issued health advisories as a precautionary measure.

The Delhi government has directed all hospitals to make proper arrangements of beds, oxygen and medicines. Meanwhile, Haryana health minister Arti Rao has instructed the public to wear face masks and avoid visiting crowded places. Harayana has reported five cases of Covid-19 so far.

Similarly, the Karnataka government has appealed to people to follow social distancing and wear face masks -- the state has witnessed 16 cases of coronavirus so far.

A look at the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

According to Worldometer, there were a total of 1,11,23,000 cases of corona as of March 1, 2021 -- which later increased to 3,04,53,000 as of July 1, 2021, implying there was an 173 per cent increase in the cases within merely four months.