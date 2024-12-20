The Parliament witnessed a huge ruckus over the BR Ambedkar row on the last day of the ongoing winter session. The ruling party and opposition INDIA bloc held protests against each other.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest along with the party leaders against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. The protests were carried out from the Vijay Chowk to the Parliament. On the other hand, the BJP leaders also held a counter-protest against the opposition leaders.

Although the entire winter session was spent in uproar, the politics that began in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar continued today amid allegations and counter-allegations.

"The country is watching how desperate they (ruling party) have gone. They are imposing baseless FIRs. Simply, they do not want a discussion on Adani. The way they have insulted Ambedkarji, they know that the country will not tolerate this. This is all a way to distract", Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reiterated his allegations that Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) had pushed ruling party MPs, Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi, causing injuries to them.

Whatever happened on the last day of the winter session started yesterday, as the ruling party and opposition engaged in a war of words over the scuffle on the Parliament premises. LoP Rahul Gandhi was accused of injuring the two BJP MPs, following which, an FIR was registered against him.

Based on the complaint filed by BJP MP Hemang Joshi, the Delhi police has registered an FIR against Gandhi under six different sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Moreover, the case has been transferred to the Delhi police crime branch for further investigation.

Injured MPs - Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi - are currently admitted in the ICU.

LoP Gandhi has been charged with sections under BNS that include - section 109 (attempt to murder), section 115 (voluntarily causing injury), section 117 (voluntarily causing serious injury) section 121 (causing injury to a government servant to distract him/her from his/her duties), section 351 (criminal threat) and section 125 (endangering someone's safety).

The Congress MP has, however, said that the incident is recorded on camera.