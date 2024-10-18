ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The accused of killing Ram Gopal Mishra during a procession in Bahraich, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to flee to Nepal, the police said on Thursday. The accused of the Bahraich incident, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to flee to Nepal, the police said on Thursday.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that five accused in the matter have also been arrested. "A total of five people who are the main accused in the case have been arrested. A short exchange of fire took place in which two people were injured. The injured are Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. There is no death and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Amitabh Yash said.

ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said that "5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib."

Around 1:30 pm, the police received a tip that the key suspects were attempting to flee to Nepal, which led to the incident. the UP police set up an operation to arrest them. T the suspects opened fire at the police. However, they missed their targets, and in a retaliatory exchange, both Sarfaraz and Talim were shot in their legs. Unable to walk after the injuries, they were carried by police to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The community has been deeply shaken by the death of Ram Gopal, a well-known local figure, and Yogi Adityanath's government's prompt response has earned both praise and criticism. Some have praised the STF's actions as evidence of the UP police's tough-minded stance, but there has also been political blowback, with some criticising the police's tactics.

The murder weapon, which the accused had concealed in the Nanpara region, was found by the police. The murder has led to the arrest of five suspects, including Mohammad Fahin, Abdul Hameed, and Mohammad Afzal.

The public now got a firsthand view at the operation thanks to the release of exclusive footage of the encounter that shows the tense moments leading up to the arrests. A fresh video of Ram Gopal's murder has also emerged, adding to the sad event's details and strengthening the case against the defendant.

While the public seems to be generally in favour of the police's decisive response to achieve justice in the high-profile case, the encounter has sparked a political debate as the investigation progresses, with opposition leaders contesting the use of force.