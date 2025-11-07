DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
INDIA
The national song of our country, Vande Mataram, completed 150 years. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a-year-long commemorative celebration, releasing a stamp and a coin to mark the special occasion. Various programmes were held at different places across the country to celebrate the national song and recount the glorious heritage of India.
Once, Mahatma Gandhi had said, "Chanting 'Vande Mataram' makes our blood boil. The song signifies non-violence and self-sacrifice". However, some radicals in our country are at loggerheads with the national song -- once a source of inspiration for the freedom fighters.
They manage to find the issue of 'Hindu-Muslim' even in the matters concerning our national pride.
A row erupted after Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Azmi said on 'Vande Mataram' that a "religious Muslim" cannot worship anyone else.
"... You cannot make someone recite something forcefully. Someone who believes only in Allah and does not even worship his mother cannot worship the earth and the sun according to Islam... A religious Muslim cannot worship anyone else."