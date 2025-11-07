FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Over 800 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi Airport after Air Traffic Control glitch

BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details

Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row

'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final

Bigg Boss 19 ending soon? Salman Khan’s reality show’s grand finale set for THIS date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeIndia

INDIA

DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years

The national song of our country, Vande Mataram, completed 150 years. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a-year-long commemorative celebration, releasing a stamp and a coin to mark the special occasion.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 11:13 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The national song of our country, Vande Mataram, completed 150 years. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a-year-long commemorative celebration, releasing a stamp and a coin to mark the special occasion. Various programmes were held at different places across the country to celebrate the national song and recount the glorious heritage of India. 

Once, Mahatma Gandhi had said, "Chanting 'Vande Mataram' makes our blood boil. The song signifies non-violence and self-sacrifice". However, some radicals in our country are at loggerheads with the national song -- once a source of inspiration for the freedom fighters.

They manage to find the issue of 'Hindu-Muslim' even in the matters concerning our national pride.

'Can't make someone recite something forcefully'

A row erupted after Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Azmi said on 'Vande Mataram' that a "religious Muslim" cannot worship anyone else.

 

 

"... You cannot make someone recite something forcefully. Someone who believes only in Allah and does not even worship his mother cannot worship the earth and the sun according to Islam... A religious Muslim cannot worship anyone else."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram'
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE