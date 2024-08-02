DNA TV Show: 16 arrested for harassing woman amid rain in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area

In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi discusses on woman on a bike harassed by men in Lucknow.

A video showing a man and woman being harassed by a gang of men while riding a bike in Lucknow in broad daylight has gained widespread attention on social media, drawing criticism.

The Lucknow Police has transferred three senior officers, suspended five police personnel and arrested 16 people in connection with the harassment of a woman near a flooded underpass in Gomtinagar.

But we have covered every aspect of this news.

The 16 arrested have been identified as Pawan Yadav, Sunil Kumar Bari, Mohammad Arbaz, Viraj Sahu, Arjun Agrihari, Ratan Gupta, Aman Gupta, Anil Kumar, Piyanshu Sharma, Ashish Singh, Vikas Bhandari, Manish Kumar Saroj, Abhishek Tiwari, Krishna Kant Gupta, Jai Kishan, and Abhishek Sahu.

Zee News reached the homes of those accused...who left no stone unturned in shaming Lucknow. Among these accused are Pawan Yadav and Arbaaz whose names were mentioned by CM Yogi Adityanath. Zee News has identified the four accused.

Five police personnel have also been suspended. They included the SHO of Gomti Nagar police station, Deepak Kumar Pandey; sub-inspector Rishi Vivek, the in-charge of the local police outpost; sub-inspector Kapil Kumar; and constables Dharamveer and Virendra Kumar.

Three senior police officers—Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabal Pratap Singh, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumawat, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Anshu Jain—have been relieved of their duties, according to a press release from Lucknow Police.

The accused were booked under sections 191(2) (rioting) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police statement said.

The action was taken in line with the Uttar Pradesh government’s zero-tolerance policy. “On CM Yogi’s instructions, DCP East, ADCP East, and ACP Gomtinagar have been removed from their posts for negligence with immediate effect. Furthermore, the inspector of Gomtinagar, the in-charge of Samtamulak Chowki, and all the policemen at the Chowki have been suspended,” read a government press note.