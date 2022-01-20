DNA Special: Zee Opinion Poll - Face-off between Yogi and Akhilesh in UP

Today, we will show you the opinion poll of Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state. We will tell you what the 15 crore voters of UP are thinking about 20 days before the elections. The essence of this opinion poll is that if you win, you are Yogi. But Akhilesh Yadav is also playing the match very well.

Akhilesh Yadav’s team won only 47 of the 403 seats in the 2017 but will give a tough fight to Yogi's team. However, the match will not reach the last over.

Another big thing out in our opinion polls is that this time Mayawati's BSP is almost nearing its end in UP. This time, BSP's vote share has come down to less than half as its votes have been transferred to SP.

Those who expected a miracle from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra need to be told that the Congress situation has not improved at all.

Which leader the people of Uttar Pradesh want to see as chief minister this time?

The highest number of 47 percent of the people want Yogi Adityanath to be the Chief Minister again. While Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party is second. He is the first choice of 35 percent of the people for the chief minister's post.

Akhilesh Yadav served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for five years between 2012 and 2017. And Yogi Adityanath has also almost completed his five-year term as chief minister. That is, the people of Uttar Pradesh have equal experience in the services of the two Chief Ministers.

They have seen the rule of both Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath. Moreover, the age of the two leaders is also almost the same. Akhilesh Yadav is 48 years old while Yogi Adityanath is only a year older than him at 49.

Yogi Adityanath is also ahead of Akhilesh Yadav in terms of popularity in Zee News opinion polls.

One of the major reasons behind this could be that Yogi Adityanath is considered to be the biggest brand ambassador of Hindutva. While Akhilesh Yadav's politics is considered to be based on caste equations. Akhilesh Yadav is popular among the vote bank of special castes and religions, while Yogi Adityanath's popularity is not from castes. And if the election is fought on religion, it will be easier for BJP and Yogi Adityanath to compete.

Who is winning in Uttar Pradesh this time?

The BJP seems to be benefiting from a total of 1 percent of the votes. In 2017, it got 40 percent of the votes. This time, it is likely to get 41 percent votes, as per the opinion polls.

The Samajwadi Party may gain a huge 12 percent votes. In 2017, it got 22 percent of the votes. While the opinion polls show that it may get up to 34 percent of the votes.

BSP is losing nearly 12 percent of the votes. In 2017, it got 22 percent of the votes. In this opinion poll, the figure may fall to 10 percent. The Congress may remain the same as 2017 when it got 6 percent of the votes.

In terms of seats, BJP may get 245 to 267 seats this time. Any party needs 202 seats to form the Government. The BJP seems to be easily crossing this magic number.

The Samajwadi Party may get 125 to 148 seats. BSP may get 5 to 9 seats. The Congress may get 3 to 7 seats and others are expected to get 2 to 6 seats.

In 2017, BJP got 312 seats, Samajwadi Party 47 seats, BSP 19 seats, Congress 7 seats and others 18 seats.