DNA Special: You can now test yourself for COVID-19 at home with Coviself kit

Here's an important news for you. Taking a major decision, the ICMR has approved the Home Test Kit for coronavirus. This kit is called 'Coviself'. This means, now you will be able to do a COVID-19 test sitting at home and for this, you will have to spend only Rs 250. First of all, let us tell you how you can test yourself for coronavirus with this kit.

For testing, you have to download an app named 'My Lab' on your mobile phone. This app will give you all information about the testing process step by step and will also provide a positive or negative report to the patient. The ICMR has stated that only the nasal swab will be required for the rapid antigen test.

After completing the testing process, the person will have to take a photo of the test strip from the same mobile phone, which will be used to download the app and register.

This test kit has two parts, one of which will be the control section and the other will be the test section. If the bars appear only on the control section 'C', the result is negative, but the bars appear on both the control section and the test section (T), which means that the test is positive. The most important thing is that with this kit you will know whether you have coronavirus or not in 15 minutes.

The ICMR said that those testing positive in this test will not need to be re-examined. A manual will also be included with the test kit, in which all the information will be found.

Although in what situation can this test kit be used for COVID-19 testing, ICMR has given necessary guidelines on this as well.

The ICMR has stated that the rapid antigen test is recommended only to those people with corona symptoms and or those who have come in contact with those having confirmed infections. The DCGI has also given approval to sell the kit in the market, although it will take some time to come to the market. We have prepared a video analysis for you on this, which you should watch very carefully because it has complete information about how to do the test, and how to know the result of the test.