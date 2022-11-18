DNA Special: Women forced to undergo tubectomy without anaesthesia in Bihar's Khagaria

Representational Image

A shocking case of medical negligence has come to light from Bihar’s Khagaria where several women were forced to undergo tubal sterilisation, also known as tubectomy, without anaesthesia by doctors and medical personnel at a primary health centre.

It is alleged that women were not administered anesthesia before the surgical procedure. During the surgery, women remained conscious on the and continued to suffer from pain. The health workers held their hands and feet tightly while their mouths were choked so that they could not scream.

The standard practice for tubectomy is to use local anaesthesia. Once the procedure was done, the women were left to lie on the floor in pain like goats and sheep.

This case of medical negligence took place at a primary healthcare centre in Alauli block and the contract for tubectomy of women was given to a privat agency. The agency gets Rs 2,170 from the state government for each procedure.

According to Health Ministry data, 1,434 women lost their lives due to botched-up sterilisation process between 2003 and 2012. This number stood at 416 between 2013 and 2016. This means as many as 1,850 women lost their lives due to medical negligence in tubectomy over a period of 14 years.

On the other hand, a non-governmental organisation named Centre for Health and Social Justice claims that 760 to 950 women die every year due to mishandling in tubectomy operations.

And this happens because governments wash their hands after giving contracts for sterilisation to private companies and NGOs, who perform hundreds of operations in a day to meet the target and earn maximum money.

In 2005, the Supreme Court had ordered the government to implement Standard Operating Procedure for sterilisation operation. The SOPs were prepared in October 2006, according to which tubectomy on women can only be done by at least a qualified MBBS doctor; it is mandatory to administer anaesthesia to the woman before performing the surgery on her; and thirdly, the panel of doctors at a centre can perform not more than 30 surgeries in a day.