DNA Special: Why PM Jawahar Lal Nehru was not a visionary leader

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ola’s Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster electric motorcycle showcases at BIC

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to span 10 venues in West Indies and USA from June 4 to 20

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

HomeIndia

India

DNA Special: Why PM Jawahar Lal Nehru was not a visionary leader

Election Commission of India was formed on January 25, 1950 and on this day a belief took birth that winning the election is democracy

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2021, 11:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that the principle of self-interest arises when the line of morality starts to disappear and this happened in our country after independence. You should understand these mistakes in some points.

Every Indian knows that the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950 but no one will tell you what happened a day before January 26. It is to be noted that the Election Commission of India was formed on January 25, 1950 and on this day a belief took birth that winning the election is democracy. If people will cast their vote, then the purpose of democracy will be fulfilled anddue to this misconception, leaders started focusing on winning elections more than the needs of the country.

The leaders started designing strategies focused on winning the elections and grab the power. Due to this, our country's leaders became adept at winning the elections, but in this electoral movement, the country deviated from those goals which were its priority before independence.

Secondly, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country, was called a visionary leader. Many designer historians sitting in the lap of the powerful leaders of the time tried the best to prove this theory right. But the question is that when Nehru was a visionary leader, why did not he take steps on issues like population, education, health, justice system and police-administration, which were needed the most by the country.

When India became independent, the total population of our country was 36 crores and it has now grown to 135 crores i.e. the population has increased by about 100 crores. If Nehru was a visionary, he would have brought policies in this direction and today India would not have been struggling with the problem of increasing population.

Similarly, under Jawaharlal Nehru's rule, big steps were not taken in the field of education and health. Some hospitals were built in his name and some of his achievements were also added to the curriculum of schools but no one dared to ask this question: If Nehru was a visionary, then why did he fail to bring any change in education and health sector? Even today, people in our country are unable to get their children enrolled in a good school and are deprived of treatment in good hospitals. 

The condition of the health sector was very bad in 1943 before Independence. At that time there were only 10 medical colleges in the country from where the country used to get 700 graduates every year. And even after 8 years, it did not change much. In 1951, there were only 18 thousand graduates doctors and most of the doctors used to work only in the cities. There were 1915 hospitals in the country and these hospitals had about one lakh 16 thousand beds. Notably, about 1 lakh beds were available for a population of 36 crores and despite this dearth of doctors and hospitals, Nehru failed to take any major steps in this direction.

After independence, India's judiciary was in dire need of reforms but these reforms were seen only in the personal lives of the leaders of that time. Today there are more than 36.5 million cases pending in Indian courts and it takes years to settle a case in India. But if attempts would have been made to strengthen the judicial system after independence then perhaps Indian courts would not have faced the burden of crores of cases today.

After independence, the issue of corruption, which was rampant in the police and administration, was also not taken care of. This started a practice of bribery in our country and it encouraged dissatisfaction and mistrust among the common man. Today, people of our country are afraid of even going to the police stations.

In government offices, people are asked to pay bribe to get their work done we think that this dishonesty in the system's DNA came only after independence because at that time required steps were not taken by PM Nehru to addressed this issue. To conclude, we can say that Nehru was a mistake and he insisted on fulfilling personal interests more than the national interest.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This island is the world’s most overcrowded tourist destination

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Surf’s Up: CMGE Beach Club Rides the Tide of Indian Beachwear Fashion

MotoGP Bharat 2023 in Noida: Venue, dates, routes, how to reach and everything else

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE