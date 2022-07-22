DNA Special: Why have protests and mass arrests gripped Lakshadweep?

Lakshadweep Islands - File Photo

Lakshadweep, a normally tranquil group of islands off the south-west coast of India, is simmering with tension amidst a severe transportation crisis, which has prompted protests and mass arrests.

After a controversy erupted over the arrests of protesters on Thursday, the Praful Khodabhai Patel-led administration issued a clarification saying that the arrests had primarily been carried out on account of violation of prohibitory orders, reports The Indian Express.

Blaming “false” and “fabricated” media reports, the statement said the administration “has been taking steps for the all-round development of islands by initiating various schemes, policies, projects etc”.

The protests erupted over the alleged shortage of ships running between the islands and mainland, which have come down from seven to just two over the past couple of years.

Of the 36 islands of the archipelago, 10 are inhabited which are home to a population of 65,000, most of whom work or study on the mainland, mostly Kerala. They also depend on the mainland for essentials.

Decommissioning, maintenance and repair are among the several reasons behind the gradual easing out of ships. However, the reduced number of ships have led to traffic snarls in the busiest time of the year. Owing to the rainy season, the resident of the islands are completely dependent on ships since small boats are not functional.

Protesters on Thursday carried out a march to the Secretariat in Kavaratti demanding resumption of ship services connecting the islands to Kochi.

This is not the first time that the Patel administration in Lakshadweep is facing protest from the islanders. In 2021, he was caught in controversy over a proposed cow slaughter ban, a decision to remove meat and chicken from mid-day meals and the closure of dairy farms citing financial loss. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

Administrator Patel, who took charge in December 2020, had in June 2021 proposed a slate of draft rules, including some that would give him powers to remove or relocate islanders from their property for town planning or development or declare land to be a "planning area", and one which would allow the administration to detain any person without trial for up to a year.