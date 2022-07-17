DNA Special: Why AAP is supporting Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls despite its 'respect for Droupadi Murmu'

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Left), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Right)

The Aam Aadmi Party’s announcement to support joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 Presidential election came as a shot in the arm for the NDA’s rival camp, whose campaign had been falling apart.

After keeping the cards close its chest for nearly a month, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced on Saturday that it MLAs and MPs will vote for Sinha for the President’s post.

Last month, after announcing Sinha’s candidature for the country’s top post, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had told reporters that despite staying away from the meetings held by the Opposition on the issue, the Aam Aadmi Party will back the former Union minister in the July 18 polls.

The party, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, however, chose not to reveal its cards till the eleventh hour. Even as Sinha visited Chandigarh earlier this week as part of his poll campaign, none of the party’s MLAs had any meeting with him, which kept the suspense alive on whom will the AAP support.

Soon after its thumping victory in Punjab, Kejriwal announced that his party will contest the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year. In both the states, the BJP is the ruling party and the Congress is the prime opposition.

Kejriwal’s intent was loud and clear – national expansion of party’s footprints and replacing Congress as the main opposition party.

The Indian Express quoted a senior AAP leader saying that by supporting NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, the party could not give the Congress an opportunity to allege that the AAP was “BJP’s B-Team”.

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal’s party is also cautious about Murmu’s tribal roots, given the fact that the community holds a significant vote share in several states.

This was clearly visible in the announcement made by party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday. “We have respect for the BJP’s candidate Droupadi Murmu as well, but in the election we will support the Opposition’s Presidential face,” he told reporters.

The decision was taken in the PAC meeting chaired by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and also attended by Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha, among other senior AAP leaders.

Even in 2017, when the AAP was in power only in Delhi, it had announced its support the Congress-led opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar just three days before the polls. That was despite the Congress keeping the Kejriwal’s party away from the opposition’s meetings convened over the issue.

This time too, the AAP kept away from the opposition meetings which were called by the NCP and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. It is learnt that the AAP was reluctant of sharing the same platform with the Congress.

Also, political experts believe that the AAP does not want to be seen as being led by Banerjee’s party, which has been trying to take advantage of the crisis faced by the Congress.

The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit that has governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab. It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states, including three from Delhi. Also, the party has a total 156 MLAs including 92 in Punjab, 62 in Delhi and two in Goa.

The AAP’s pledge to support Sinha would ensure he gets over 4 lakh votes, even as Murmu is comfortably poised to sail through the election by expectedly garnering at least 6.60 lakh votes.