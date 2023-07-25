DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

The sacked minister claimed that the diary was "secured" by him during an income tax raid at the residence of RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

Rajendra Gudha, a fired Rajasthan minister, caused disorderly scenes in the House by waving a red diary that he claims contains information on questionable financial transactions, which resulted in the adjournment of the Rajasthan legislature.

The speaker invited him to his chamber as Gudha waved the red diary. After some time, Gudha approached Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Dhariwal with aggression and challenged him as he stood to speak.

Rafiq Khan, a Congress MLA, pushed Gudha, which prompted other party MLAs to come over and attempt to remove the Udaipurwati MLA.

BJP MLAs stoop up from their seats and created an uproar, seeking a reply to the "Lal Diary". They also waived symbolic red diaries.

Amid the ugly scenes, the speaker then adjourned the House. Before the House began, Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the red diary in the assembly.

He said the diary contained some "secrets". When asked about the "secrets", he claimed, “The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, the money given to MLAs. The money was Rs 2-5 crore, not in lakhs."

"Shanti Dhariwal stood to speak and I went to him and said that I want to give a statement in the House, but Congress MLAs pushed me to the ground and overpowered me. Some of them including Shanti Dhariwal kicked me and snatched the diary from me. However, some part of the diary was left with me," he said.

The sacked minister claimed that the diary was "secured" by him during an income tax raid at the residence of RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

Gudha claimed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had instructed him to visit Rathore's home during the raid in order to secure the diary, which he did.

He claimed that the diary allegedly written by Rathore contained details of the money given to MLAs and it has the names of Ashok Gehlot as well as his son Vaibhav Gehlot.

After being expelled from the Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Gudha also accused Congress ministers and MLAs of assault and manhandling. He said that he was attacked and assaulted by around 50 Congress MLAs inside the House. While talking to the media, Gudha became so emotional that his eyes filled with tears.

He said that the real fuss is not about Gudha's behaviour but the red diary.