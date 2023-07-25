Headlines

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new family photo, says 'cherish every moment'

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new family photo, says 'cherish every moment'

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeIndia

India

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

The sacked minister claimed that the diary was "secured" by him during an income tax raid at the residence of RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajendra Gudha, a fired Rajasthan minister, caused disorderly scenes in the House by waving a red diary that he claims contains information on questionable financial transactions, which resulted in the adjournment of the Rajasthan legislature.

The speaker invited him to his chamber as Gudha waved the red diary. After some time, Gudha approached Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Dhariwal with aggression and challenged him as he stood to speak.

Rafiq Khan, a Congress MLA, pushed Gudha, which prompted other party MLAs to come over and attempt to remove the Udaipurwati MLA.

BJP MLAs stoop up from their seats and created an uproar, seeking a reply to the "Lal Diary". They also waived symbolic red diaries.

Amid the ugly scenes, the speaker then adjourned the House. Before the House began, Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the red diary in the assembly.

He said the diary contained some "secrets". When asked about the "secrets", he claimed, “The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, the money given to MLAs. The money was Rs 2-5 crore, not in lakhs."

"Shanti Dhariwal stood to speak and I went to him and said that I want to give a statement in the House, but Congress MLAs pushed me to the ground and overpowered me. Some of them including Shanti Dhariwal kicked me and snatched the diary from me. However, some part of the diary was left with me," he said.

The sacked minister claimed that the diary was "secured" by him during an income tax raid at the residence of RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

Gudha claimed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had instructed him to visit Rathore's home during the raid in order to secure the diary, which he did.

He claimed that the diary allegedly written by Rathore contained details of the money given to MLAs and it has the names of Ashok Gehlot as well as his son Vaibhav Gehlot.

After being expelled from the Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Gudha also accused Congress ministers and MLAs of assault and manhandling. He said that he was attacked and assaulted by around 50 Congress MLAs inside the House. While talking to the media, Gudha became so emotional that his eyes filled with tears. 

He said that the real fuss is not about Gudha's behaviour but the red diary. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Jaw-dropping viral video: Man risks life to save beloved puppy from ferocious black bear

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE