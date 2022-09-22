DNA Special: What is Great Pacific Garbage Patch and how it poses threat to the planet?

What is Great Pacific Garbage Patch and how it poses threat to the planet?

Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste, which is not just on the seashore, but inside the sea as well. If you think that this influx of pollution from both the land and the sea is not much in quantity, let us tell you about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean.

It is the world's largest and most famous floating garbage collection, which remains a matter of concern for the entire world. How big it is can be understood from the fact that it is equivalent to the area of Afghanistan.

Great Pacific Garbage Patch is located between Hawaii and California. According to an estimate, more than 100 million tonnes of waste is present in this area, which dominantly includes plastic. Some of the plastic waste items date back to even 50 years.

The entire ecosystem of the ocean has deteriorated due to waste. While on one hand, sea creatures are dying, it has become a threat to the Earth on the other hand.

Continuous efforts are being made to remove this marine waste. An organisation named The Ocean Cleanup is engaged in removing this garbage.

Amid the increasing pollution, the number of organisms found in the sea is decreasing rapidly every year. Recently, the United Nations issued a warning about reducing plastic use and pollution caused by plastic waste in the ocean.

According to the United Nations, if people do not act now, then by 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fishes.

More than 300 million tons of plastics is produced worldwide every year. Out of this, 10 million tons of plastic waste is released into the oceans every year. Sea creatures eat these microplastics, leading to nearly deaths of 100 million sea creatures every year.