DNA Special: Unseen videos of Sushant, Rhea throw more light on 'drug angle'

Of late, there have been a lot of criticism about how the media is resorting to cheap journalism while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, when we look at TRPs of the news channels, we realise that it is the audience who want a 'quick trial' and an 'even-quicker judgment' to the case.

So, as the audience wants to know every minute detail of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in the show DNA, Sudhir Chaudhary brings to you two more new private videos of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

In one of the videos, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are talking about drugs. There is a party atmosphere at home and both of them are seen doing drugs. These videos are very important because Rhea has been saying so far that she has never takes drugs. Even in her bail plea in the Mumbai court on Thursday, she termed all charges against her as false. So, are these videos lying?

The bail application by Rhea's lawyers says that the officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had put pressure on her during the interrogation. Rhea's lawyers say that all charges have been accepted by putting pressure on Rhea. The bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were to be heard in the Special Court in Mumbai on Thursday but the hearing will now be held on Friday.

In the video, we can see Sushant, Rhea and others singing. They are also talking about drugs and the 'VFX' effect that he can feel after taking it. That's where Rhea Chakravarty says that this is 'Roll Cigarette'. It is not known who is making the video, though the video is also included in the conversation.

Then we see Sushant singing a religious song. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva. We have seen some of their videos in which they are singing praises. After being intoxicated, a person reaches a certain condition called Hallucination in medical language. At this time, a person is in a fictional world in which he is looking at things that don't really happen.

So, now the question is that was Sushant really depressed or was he 'transported' to such a condition because of the drugs?

Over the past two days, we have shown you some 'Exclusive' videos of Sushant and Rhe. After which, a new twist has come into this case. Everyone wants to know why Rhea was giving him drugs, if she knew Sushant was depressed and why she had lied that she had never taken drugs herself.