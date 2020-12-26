DNA Special: PM Narendra Modi exposes opposition’s contradictions over Farmers Act

PM Modi spoke to farmers of 6 states via video conferencing and spoke to farmers nationwide during a 52-minute chat.

The ongoing Farmers protest has now seen the entry of ‘tukde-tukde’ gang. There have been slogans in support of Khalistan and demand for release of persons serving their time in jail for treason are also being made.

Farmers protest has been going on at the Delhi borders for over 30 days now and we have bought your images and visuals portraying such divisive elements. Now Prime Minister Modi has also warned the country to remain alert against such elements.

December 25 was not only Christmas but also ‘Good Governance Day’ celebrated on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday. On this occasion, PM Modi handed out Rs 18000 crore to 9 crore farmers all across India as part of PM-Kisan initiative.

While doing this, PM Modi spoke to farmers of 6 states via video conferencing and spoke to farmers nationwide during a 52-minute chat.

The Prime Minister assured that MSP was there, is still there and it will continue to be there. He also assured that APMC mandis will not shut down. The third big thing that he said was that at the time of ‘contract farming’ the farmers will get legal safety.

PM Modi assured that no one will be able to illegally lay claim to any farmer’s land. He went on to say that the opposition parties are trying to misguide the farmers.

During his address to the farmers, Modi laid bare the opposition’s contradiction in front of everyone. Around 11.4 crore farmers are registered under the PM-Kisan Yojana but 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal are unable to get benefit of this scheme. Modi made it clear that the West Bengal government was responsible for these farmers not getting the benefit of the PM-Kisan scheme.

Left parties are demanding the safety of APMC mandi during the farmers agitation but in Kerala where there is a Left coalition government there is no APMC mandi. PM Modi pointed to this very contradictory policies implemented by West Bengal and Kerala government.

PM Modi targeted the opposition’s policy which are very much anti-farmer. It is true that opposition have lost their foothold.

In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the public have fully negated them. The opposition doesn’t have the strength to fight against issues anymore. To keep themselves relevant in the current times, they see a lifeline in the Farmers agitation. That’s why PM Modi said that the opposition is hunting for some ‘jadi-booti’ (medicine) to survive.

Before addressing the farmers all across India, PM Modi spoke to farmers from 6 states. During this chat, farmers told the Prime Minister that Farmers Act is beneficial for them. The farmers also told him that in ‘contract farming’ there are deals done for their produce and not for their land.

Also when a farmer sells his produce outside the mandis it is more profitable for them.