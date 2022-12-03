DNA Special: Politicisation of Goldy Brar's detention in California and why it's a result of central agencies' efforts

Goldy Brar - File Photo

On May 29, superstar Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed in broad daylight and gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility for the murder while sitting 10,400 km away in Canada. The sensational murder was followed by months of political mudslinging.

Six months on, Brar gets detained in California, 13,000 km away from India, and the announcement is made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. While no official statement has been issued by the security agencies of either of the countries, attempts of taking credit for the purported arrest of Brar to gain political mileage have already begun.

Notably, this game of politicisation is being led by the Punjab CM, who is busy campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party in poll-bound Gujarat. He made sure that this high-profile issue is not left behind. He went on to make the announcement of Brar’s arrest at a press conference without any official confirmation, and even took credit for the same.

It is possible that being the CM of Punjab, Mann might have been informed about Brar’s detention, although nothing was said by the central agencies in this matter.

Goldie Brar was detained in California, USA and such information first reaches Interpol, Indian Embassy and central agencies. Then an official statement is issued on their behalf. But since election fever is running high, so every such issue is of political importance, and perhaps thinking this, CM Mann made all the disclosures by holding a press conference.

On the contrary, Moosewala’s father said he has not received any such information on Brar’s arrest. This further indicates that Brar’s alleged detention seems more of a political gimmick.

Indian security agencies had been making attempts for Brar’s arrest after Moosewala’s murder. The Interpol also issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN). meanwhile, Brar was sensing a threat for his life in Canada, a country which has a huge fan-following of Moosewala. Several other gangs against Brar are already active in Canada. Hence, he decided to sneak into California, which is 2,300 km from Canada.

Hoping to get political asylum in California, Brar was instead detained for illegally entering the territory of the United States. But what needs to be noticed here is that Brar’s arrest is not because of Punjab government, but is a result of the efforts made by the central agencies.

Police, in its chargesheet, has named Brar as the mastermind of Moosewala’s murder. He arranged the shooters for the killing and even the weapons and the vehicle used by the shooters. As per the chargesheet, Brar gave separate responsibilities to each shooter.

He is a dangerous gangster and accused in more than 16 criminal cases. Brar is on the Most Wanted list of Punjab Police and the oldest case against him dates back to 2012.

In 2020, Goldie Brar, along with Lawrence Vishnoi, killed Faridkot Youth Congress President Gurlal Singh Balwan. Goldie Brar fled to Canada in 2017 and from there he was running his gang in Punjab. He has been committing crimes in Punjab for the last 10 years. Goldie Brar is a resident of Muktsar Sahib, Punjab and his real name is Satinderjit Singh.