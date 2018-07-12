DNA SPECIAL: PM Narendra Modi uses app to pick poll nominees, netas worried

Modi Mask

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a new method to shortlist election candidates through his NaMo App, leaving many MPs and MLAs worried about denial of tickets.



A link on the app — People's Pulse — has asked citizens to choose three of their favourite leaders from their constituency. The one who emerges as the most favourite in the survey will be considered strongly by BJP's 14-member Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.



To ensure people's participation in large numbers in the survey, BJP's IT team will try to get the app downloaded by at least 10,000 people in every Assembly constituency. They will be taught to use the People's Pulse option to pick their candidates.



Users will be able to send their choices of MPs and MLAs on a web link (nm-4.com/25e6) on specific points — honesty, integrity, besides reach and popularity among people.



Sources said the decision was taken by PM Modi after he found out that several MPs are proving to be laggards and yet are taking their position for granted while depending only on his charisma for a win in next year's general elections.



Sources said Shah is already in the middle of preparing a list of winnable candidates in various constituencies on the basis of feedback of their presence and work done.



The app has been downloaded by over 5 million users, and new additions can swell the number well past 30 millions, making it one of the most sought-after platforms of an individual.



The app is being used for feedback on governance issues, performance of MPs and MLAs and dissemination of information of works undertaken by the government.



It is also being used to increase Modi's popularity through interactive medium with users.

The Process

While the names emerging will be considered by BJP's CEC, the ultimate choice will depend also on the party's internal feedback and other circumstances, which may seem extraneous but are intrinsic to poll success.