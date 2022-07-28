DNA Special: Planning to build your dreamhouse in UP? Brick prices set for hike as kilns remain shut from next one year

UBA has decided to shut the brick kilns across the state for a year.

If you live in Uttar Prasdesh planning to build the house of your dreams, then you might have to wait for a year or even more. The UP Bricks Association (UBA) has decided to shut the brick kilns across the state for a year, starting October 2.

The UBA’s decision comes in wake of the central government increase GST rate on bricks and hike in coal prices up to 200-300 per cent. The closure of brick kilns will mean that production of bricks in the state will come to a complete halt thereby increasing the brick prices up to three times.

Uttar Pradesh was supposed to receive 12 lakh tonnes of coal every year. However, in the past four years, it has received only 76,000 tonnes of coal. This is because the prices of coal imported to India have increased multi-fold.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Bricks Association, coal prices have increased up to 350 per cent. Apart from this, the GST rate on labor contract has also been increased from 5 percent to 12 percent.

The directive has been issued that "the use of ash bricks will be necessary in the construction of buildings above 20 thousand square feet and in government construction work." For these reasons, the UP Bricks Association has decided to stop the production of bricks for a year, from October 2022 to September 2023.

The decision will lead to closure of over 19,000 brick kilns of the state, eventually leading to hike in prices of bricks. Homebuyers and those planning planning to build their own house, or even the contractors and builders are advised to either make the purchase at the earliest or wait for the kilns to reopen.