Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

DNA Special: Planning to build your dreamhouse in UP? Brick prices set for hike as kilns remain shut from next one year

Uttar Pradesh was supposed to receive 12 lakh tonnes of coal every year. However, in the past four years, it has received only 76,000 tonnes of coal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

DNA Special: Planning to build your dreamhouse in UP? Brick prices set for hike as kilns remain shut from next one year
UBA has decided to shut the brick kilns across the state for a year.

If you live in Uttar Prasdesh planning to build the house of your dreams, then you might have to wait for a year or even more. The UP Bricks Association (UBA) has decided to shut the brick kilns across the state for a year, starting October 2. 

The UBA’s decision comes in wake of the central government increase GST rate on bricks and hike in coal prices up to 200-300 per cent. The closure of brick kilns will mean that production of bricks in the state will come to a complete halt thereby increasing the brick prices up to three times.

Uttar Pradesh was supposed to receive 12 lakh tonnes of coal every year. However, in the past four years, it has received only 76,000 tonnes of coal. This is because the prices of coal imported to India have increased multi-fold.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Bricks Association, coal prices have increased up to 350 per cent. Apart from this, the GST rate on labor contract has also been increased from 5 percent to 12 percent. 

The directive has been issued that "the use of ash bricks will be necessary in the construction of buildings above 20 thousand square feet and in government construction work." For these reasons, the UP Bricks Association has decided to stop the production of bricks for a year, from October 2022 to September 2023.

The decision will lead to closure of over 19,000 brick kilns of the state, eventually leading to hike in prices of bricks. Homebuyers and those planning planning to build their own house, or even the contractors and builders are advised to either make the purchase at the earliest or wait for the kilns to reopen.    

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.