DNA Special | Nirbhaya Fund: Vehicles bought for women's safety used for security of Maharashtra ministers

Representational Image

The horrific Nirbhaya gangrape-murder, which took place on December 16, 2012, shook not just the national capital but the entire country. The anger amongst people came down to the streets of Delhi’s most secured zone, where all the top offices of the ministers, including the PMO, are stationed.

While on one hand, the accused were hanged after seven years in 2020, Nirbhaya Fund was announced in the meanwhile at the Union Budget 2013-14. The purpose of setting up Nirbhaya Fund was to ensure safety of women in the country. The states were allocated money from the Fund and directed to use it to enhance the safety and security of women.

Tragically, the Nirbhaya Fund today is not used for women’s security but for the security of ministers. The Mumbai Police bought vehicles under Nirbhaya Fund, which were meant to be used to fight crimes against women. However, these vehicles were put to use for the protection of MPs and MLAs of the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s party.

According to reports, in June this year, the Mumbai Police had bought 220 Bolero and 35 Ertiga cars, 313 Pulsar motorcycles and 200 Activa scooters. A whopping Rs 30 crore were withdrawn from Nirbhaya Fund to buy all these vehicles. All these vehicles were distributed to different police stations as per the requirement. Meanwhile, in July there was a change of government in Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister.

The Motor Transport Department requisitioned 47 Boleros from the Mumbai Police to provide 'Y Plus' security to 40 MLAs and 12 MPs of the Eknath Shinde faction. After this, these vehicles were called from the police station and put under the protection of the dignitaries. After some time, when the police stations started facing problems, they demanded back the vehicles. According to the report, 17 out of 47 Boleros were returned to the police stations but still 30 Boleros are yet to be returned.

The NCP has written a letter to the Maharashtra DGP demanding immediate return of these vehicles to the Nirbhaya teams of respective police stations. Meanwhile, Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has threatened to stage protest if vehicles are not returned within a week.

All the MLAs and MPs of the Shinde faction have been given 'Y plus' security in the Maharashtra government. Y+ level security consists of one vehicle with 4 security personnel working in two shifts, along with which one security vehicle is also there.

Notably, the MLAs who have been given ‘Y Plus’ security earlier had only X category security, which has deputation of two security personnel. The security of these MLAs was increased for rebelling from Shiv Sena. To make sure that lack of vehicles did not become a challenge, the cars deployed for women's security were called from the police stations and used for their security.

On its formation in 2013, the Nirbhaya Fund saw a budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. Till the year 2021-22, a total of Rs 6,213 crore was allocated in this fund. Out of this, Rs 4,138 crore has been distributed whereas only Rs 2,922 crore has been utilised. That is, so far more than half of the money allocated in the Nirbhaya Fund has not been used.

In a country where there are more than 66 crore women and where there are more than 1100 incidents of violence against women reported every day, the partial use of this Nirbhaya Fund is questionable. And even if it is being used, it is not being done at the right place.