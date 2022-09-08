DNA Special: Muslim locals razed madrassa in Assam used for 'jihadi' activities

Madrassa being razed in Assam's Goalpara

The demolition of illegal madrassas in Assam continued on Tuesday, but this time the seminary was razed to ground by members of the minority community, and not by the authorities.

The locals are said to have demolished the madrassa and a house adjacent to it in Goalpara district in protest against the alleged use of the institute's premises for 'jihadi' activities.

The use of the madrassa premises in Goalpara for anti-national activity came to light following the arrest of Jalaluddin Sheikh, a cleric of the institute with his alleged links with the two Bangladeshis who are suspected members of terror outfits- Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT).

This was the fourth madrassa to be razed to ground following a state government crackdown against Islamist seminaries that authorities claim have become hubs of Jihadi elements owning allegiance to al Qaida.

Out of the four madrasas demolished in Assam's Goalpara, Bangaigaon, Barpeta and Morigaon, three have been demolished on the orders of the government, because they had connections with the terrorist organisation al Qaeda and Ansarullah Bangla team.

On August 4, the Jamiul Huda Madrasa of Morigaon was demolished; on August 29, Jamiul Huda Academy Madrasa of Barpeta was demolished; on August 31, the Markjul Marif Kauriana Madrasa of Bangaigaon was demolished; on 6 September, a madrasa in Goalpara was demolished by the locals.

Notably, no government order was issued regarding the demolition of the madrassa in Goalpara. The government says this madrasa was destroyed by the people of the Muslim community themselves.

This madrasa was used by two suspected Bangladeshis for jihadist activities. According to the police, both these suspects were working as teachers in this madrasa since the year 2020. it is alleged that both these persons were giving terrorist training to the children. Following such an allegation, the local Muslim community itself demolished the madrassa.

The duo had taught in the madrassa between 2020 and 2022, and had stayed at the house attached to the institute, the police claimed.