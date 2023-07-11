DNA Special: Does Delhi need new road, drainage plans?

Roads of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging amind lashes of heavy rainfall in the city.

Several videos of severe waterlogging problems all over the national capital are taking rounds on the internet. The weak infrastructure and lack of a proper drainage system have led to disrupted convenience in the city. The heavy lashes of rainfall have gripped Delhi for the last three days. Turns out the roads and the drainage system of our capital are so weak, that the heavy rainfall has completely destroyed them.

Even the poshest of areas in Delhi witnessed waterlogging and collapsing roads. In fact, Delhi's Drainage System is not only sick but also old. The last master plan regarding the Drainage System in Delhi was prepared in the year 1976 and at that time the population of Delhi was 41 lakhs.

But today the population of Delhi is about 1 crore 70 lakhs that is, almost five times more than in the year 1976 but the drainage system of Delhi is still the same, which was built according to 41 lakh people.

The heavy rainfall has also caused severe landslides in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 37 people have been killed due to the heavy rainfall. Gurugram is also struggling to drain the extra water cumulated in the city by the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will start once the river touches the 206-metre mark while assuring the people that experts have said the flood situation might not arise in the national capital.

"The unprecedented rain caused problems to people and Delhi's system was not able to withstand it. Every year after rainfall, some vulnerable areas are waterlogged and the water is drained out in a couple of hours. But the 153 mm of rainfall was unprecedented and an event which happened in nearly 40 years," he said.