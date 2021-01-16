DNA Special: Look at world's largest COVID vaccination drive set to begin today

The world's largest inoculation drive starts in India from today (January 16). This will be the largest vaccination campaign covering the entire length and breadth of the country and all preparations are in place to initiate the programme.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, three crore heath care workers and frontline workers from government and private hospitals across the country will be vaccinated. This will be completely free, and the entire cost will be borne by the Central Government. It is targeted to be completed in the next few weeks.

In the second phase, people over 50 years of age and 27 crore people suffering from serious ailments will be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine. For this, task forces have been set up in every district and just like elections, booths have been set up at different places were people will be vaccinated.

Apart from this, a digital platform named Co-WIN has also been created, in which the names of those people will be registered who are going to be vaccinated. This digital platform will help to fight shortcomings in the system, so that the vaccination campaign does not stray from its direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union territories will be virtually connected during the launch and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the first day.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier in January approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Vaccination will boost the economy

This inoculation drive will not just boost the confidence in the people of India regarding vaccines, but this will also strengthen the immunity of the economic and social structure of the country. Vaccination against corona will not just affect our health but also the economy of the country.

Good health will help us to go out to work without fear and perform better. This will help in earning more. And with the increase in income, spending will be more. This will help in moving the wheels of the economy and increasing its pace.

Secondly, if health of people is good then the government expenditure on the pandemic will get reduced and the government will be able to invest this money in other development works.

Thirdly, if you and your family remain healthy, then this will reduce the expenses on treatment and you will be able to save more.