DNA Special: J&K DG Prison's murder a case of psycho killing? Analysing diary entries of house help, the main suspect

Yasir Lohar, the main suspect in J&K DG (Prisons) Hemant Lohia's murder, has been arrested.

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night. To everyone’s shock, his domestic help emerged as the main suspect, who allegedly slit Lohia’s throat. He was arrested today followed a major all-night manhunt.

The recent diaries of Yasir Lohar, the 23-year-old domestic help, revealed chilling details. And hence, before we alalyse the high-profile murder case, we will analyse Yasir’s diary to ascertain who is responsible for the cop’s killing - the servant, any terrorist organisation or Yasir’s state of psycho-killing and depression which is visible in every page of his diary.

Lohia was posted as DG Jail in Jammu and Kashmir, According to the police, he stayed at the house of his friend Sanjeev Khajuria, who lived in Udaiwala area of Jammu for a few days due to the repair work being done in his official residence. Sanjeev Khajuria is an old and family friend of DG Lohia and they knew each other since Lohia was deputed as Rajouri's SSP.

According to the information, both families went to sleep after dinner at around 10 pm. However, Lohia, whose leg was swollen due to sprain, asked his domestic Yasir to apply medicine and massage on his leg. Lohia, along with Yasir, went to the former’s bedroom. Soon after, other members of the family heard his scream, and ran towards his room, but it was locked from inside. The family members then called the security personnel deployed outside and the door was broken.

According to the police, Yasir first tried to suffocate Lohia with a pillow and then attacked on his throat and stomach by breaking a glass bottle kept nearby. He even tried to burn the body and later fled the spot through the back door.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the police swung into action and blocked the entire area. Later, it nabbed Yasir from an area named Kala Chak, which is at some distance from Khajuria’s house.

The incident sent shockwaves not only in Jammu and Kashmir, but across the country since this was first time that such a senior police official was murdered after the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This also led to a number of murder conspiracies.

The first theory was that of terrorism. Just hours after the murder of Lohia, a terrorist organisation named PAFF i.e. People's Anti-Fascist Front took the responsibility of the killing by writing a letter.

It claimed that its special squad had carried out intel-based operation in Udayawala and killed high-profile targets like DG (Jail) HK Lohia.

“This is just the beginning of such a high profile operation. This is our warning to the Hindutva regime and its allies that we can hit the target anytime and anywhere. This is our small gift to the Home Minister of the regime who is on the J&K visit. We will continue such operations,” the alleged letter read.

The police, however, rejected this theory of a terrorist attack and said that the press release was fake. Instead, the police presented a theory of accused servant Yasir.

Yasir’s entire diary is full of couplets and sad thoughts. At some places, he has written about losing to life and embracing death. All this raises suspicion on whether he was psycho killer.

On the second page of his diary, Yasir has written:

MY LIFE- 1%

HAPPY - 10%

LOVE- 0%

TENSION- 90%

SAD- 99 %

FAKE SMILE- 100 %

From "I hate my life" and "Dear death I am waiting for you" to Bollywood songs about sadness and the final farewell highlighted the entried in his diary.

In Hindi and broken English, he has also written in his diary one-line sentences like: "I want Restart My life", "Zindagi to bas taklif deti hai, sukoon to maut hi deti hai (life only hurts, death brigs peace), and "everyday starts with expectation but ends with bad experience".

Lohar, a school dropout, has also scribbled in his diary a popular Bollywood song from movie Ashiqui 2 -- "Bhula dena mujhe, hai alvida tujhe" -- in which the lyrics talks about separation and goodbyes.

"I am 10 percent happy, having zero percent love in life and 90 percent tension in life. I hate my life which only gives pain and waiting for death to restart my life," he wrote.

According to the police, Yasir was working DG Hemant Kumar Lohia for the past six months and his behavior was very aggressive. These aspects take this murder case closer to the psycho killing angle.