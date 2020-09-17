DNA Special: Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' remark makes all the wrong noises

The insider-outsider debate in Bollywood is taking an ugly turn with each passing day with a lot of mudslinging from every side. The once 'worshipped' film industry is now being seen with contempt. With the Jaya Bachchan-Ravi Kishan debate in Parliament over Bollywood's alleged drug connection, lots of dirty linen are being washed in public.

Jaya Bachchan defending Bollywood won applauses and criticisms alike. While the Shiv Sena was all praises for the veteran actor-turned-politician, others like veteran actor Jaya Prada, who is also a BJP leader, lent support to BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan over his remarks about drug use in Bollywood and said Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan was politicising the issue.

"I support Ravi Kishan's statement as a matter of protecting the youth from drugs is important to me. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and must save our youth. I respect Jaya ji's sentiment in this regard but this is not a topic that should be politicised. She did not have the right to make such statements," Prada told.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the midst of the controversy since the very beginning, too responded to Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' remark, saying that Bollywood offered two-minute roles, item numbers, and one measly romantic scene, that too after the casting couch. She claimed that she was the one who brought feminism and patriotism in Hindi films.

Kangana wrote, "Kaun si thali di hai Jaya ji aur unki industry ne? Ek thali mili thi jisme do minute ke role, item numbers aur ek romantic scene milta tha, woh bhi hero ke saath sone ke baad. Maine iss industry ko feminism sikhaya, thali deshbhakti naripradhan filmon se sajayi. Yeh meri apni thali hai, Jaya ji, aapki nahi (What plate is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the plate with patriotic and women-centric films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours)."

This brings to the fore the 'dirty secret' of casting couch in the film industry. It is not unknown that female actors are subjected to 'casting couch' in return for a role in a film or are offered an item number.

Kangana has also often spoken openly about nepotism in the industry. Relations with the Underworld, the drug mafia, plagarism, suppression of talent are other vices that the Hindi film industry is often associated with.

The issue that started with the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is now getting murkier with each passing day and many ugly truths of the film industry are being exposed.