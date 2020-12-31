DNA Special: Is the ice finally melting between protesting farmers and the Government?

The biggest news of Wednesday was that we witnessed the most positive meeting between protesting farmers and the government. The farmers unions have been protesting against the Farmers Act for over 35 days now but after a three-week break, we had the sixth round of talks between the farmer and the government.

The government assured the farmers that there would be no penalty for stubble burning along with the fact that there would no increase in power tariff as well.

The meeting started off in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan where the farmers placed four issues in front of the government and after a five-hour long meeting, the government have acceded to about 50% of the farmers’ demands. Over the rest of the demands, the discussion will continue on January 4, 2021.

The remaining demands include the demand to repeal the new Farmers Act and guarantee of MSP is what the farmers union want. The government is also prepared to make a committee to handle all the farmers’ grievances but the farmers are adamant that the laws should be withdrawn.

The farmers might not be eating food offered by the government but the Union ministers not only had the food offered by the farmers but also had tea offered by them. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway minister Piyush Goyal stood in a line to have langar brought from gurudwara for the farmers. The visuals drew a clear picture that the ice between the farmers and the government is finally breaking.

Also read Centre invites protesting farmers for talks on December 30, says committed to finding logical solution

Russia’s famous writer Leo Tolstoy once said, “Everyone wants to change the world, but no one wants to change themselves.”

The farmers union want that the income of the farmers should increase and their difficulties should come down. But they don’t want to change themselves. Communist parties and ‘tukde-tukde’ gang are trying to misguide the farmers. Opposition leaders are also trying to brainwash these farmers because when we use the word ‘brainwash’ it is the best analogy because they are being forced to believe that the farmers will lose their land.

When the Citizenship Act was introduced then a special religious group were made to feel scared by saying that this Act would take away their citizenship. The protestors at Shaheen Bagh were told that they would cut off from this nation even in Farmers Protest some of them were wrongly told that their land would be taken away from them.

However, the truth is that no one lost their Citizenship and no one will lose their land. The government have made these Farmers Act to increase the earning of the farmers and they can sell their own produce at their own will.

When a new law is enforced, it brings about an era of change which takes some time to reap benefits. New Farmers Act have been enforced for more than six months now and majority of the farmers in this country have benefitted from it.

In spite of this, the protesting farmers are not prepared to change themselves. They believe that taking back the Farmers Act is the only solution.