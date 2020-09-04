DNA Special: India sets record with 83,883 COVID cases in 24 hours, highest number of tests

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India on Thursday set the record for the highest single-day spike across the world with 83,883 new cases. On the other hand, as many as 11,72,179 tests were conducted on Wednesday. This also is a record in itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of 10 lakh tests per day.

As India has entered into the Unlock 4.0 phase with more relaxations in place, it is becoming the new Coronavirus hotspot, explains Sudhir Chaudhary in his show DNA. India is third in the world in terms of the total number of infected people, but has reached the top with the spike in the single-day cases and mortality numbers.

Here are some telling numbers that should be noted:

83,883 new cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the last 24 hours was 1,045 - the highest on a day in the world.

-Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total number of COVID-19 cases.

-The number of patients in Brazil is only 1.5 lakh more than India. That means India will could overtake Brazil in a day or two.

The five Indian states which are worst hit -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

-These five states alone have 56 per cent infected people in the country.

-There are about 9,000 patients in the country who are in a serious condition.

Indians are taking the 'Unlock' phase too lightly and seem to have forgotten the danger of the infection. People are equating 'Unlock' with 'Unlimited'. However, this is actually the time to be more vigilant and careful with the economy opening up and restrictions relaxed. People were more cautious during the lockdown period. Now, we see people without masks or not wearing the masks properly. Keeping the nose uncovered is same as not wearing a mask and people have to understand this. Wearing a mask properly is the most-effective way to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus infection.

-According to an estimate, only wearing masks can save the lives of 2 lakh Indians by December.

-Most of the state governments in the country have imposed fines for not wearing masks.

-In Gujarat, the fine is the highest at Rs 1,000, and Delhi and Maharashtra has imposed a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask.

In Delhi alone, about 2 lakh people were apprehended without and a fine of Rs 10 crore was collected.

However, not all is gloomy in terms of numbers. The number of COVID-19 cases has seen a surge because testing has been intensified. People just need to be more cautious and follow the Unlock guidelines properly to prevent contracting and spreading the infection.