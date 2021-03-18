DNA Special: India sees Covid-19 making comeback as lockdown, night curfew return in various cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the rising cases of coronavirus with the Chief Ministers of the states.

You may remember that a year ago, in the month of March, a nationwide lockdown was put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. And exactly one year later, the Prime Minister discussed it again because the COVID-19 cases which were under control are once again on the rise. The Prime Minister sought suggestions from the Chief Ministers of the states and at the same time, expressed disappointment at vaccine wastage. So far, 6 percent of the total vaccine doses have been wasted in India.

On 1 March, an average of 531 cases were being reported in Punjab which increased to 1338 15 days later. Similarly, in Chandigarh, COVID-19 cases increased from 49 to 111 per day. In Chhattisgarh 230 to 430, and in states like Gujarat and Karnataka, COVID cases have doubled.

If we talk about the last one day, more than 28,000 COVID-19 have been reported in the country. And 70 percent of these cases have come from the four states of India -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Earlier, on September 2020, India had recorded more than 97,000 cases in one day. And this is the record of the highest number of cases ever.

After this, 9,000 COVID-19 cases were reported on February 9 this year. These are the lowest number of cases in a single day this year. But after this, again the cases increased rapidly. On 16 February, more than 11,000 new cases were reported. And today, there have been 28,000 coronavirus cases.

The number of cases worldwide has reached more than 120 million. And more than 26 lakh people have died. Among the nations, USA is at number one, Brazil is at number two and India at number three. Apart from India, many countries are worried about COVID's comeback.

More than 53,000 cases have been reported in US in the last 24 hours, 84,000 cases have been reported in Brazil and about 30,000 cases in France.

We all learned a lot in this one year, but it seems that we have forgotten all the lessons very quickly. Today, people have given up the habit of wearing masks. A year ago, we all learned how to use hand sanitizers. But today, many of you do not remember taking sanitizers with you when you leave the house. People are also not following social distancing rules.

And the result of this is that many cities of states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have once again been locked down.

Today, we can learn a lot from a small country like Taiwan. The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Taiwan in January 2020. The total number of patients there is 990. And the number of active patients is only 26 at the moment. And so far a total of 10 people have died. The population of this country is two crore 40 lakh.

The nation's capital Delhi also has a population of 3 crore. But the number of active patients here is currently 2500. And about 11,000 people have died.

For the next two-three months in Taiwan, all the restaurants have been booked. Those working in Taiwan can move here with the help of a Gold Card. Gold Card is a kind of Passport, which is available to those who work. The government issued 800 Gold Cards in 2020. The economy here is growing at a rate of 5% and apart from industries, international travel, airlines, hotels and tour companies are also making a lot of money.