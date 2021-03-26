DNA Special: Importance of PM Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit

A few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh. PM Modi's Bangladesh visit is very important in many ways. For the first time since the COVID-19 epidemic started, the Prime Minister is going on a foreign tour. Today we analyze this visit of PM Modi which will expand bilateral relations between the two neighbours - India and Bangladesh.

First of all, let us tell you why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its independence this year. From East Pakistan to becoming Bangladesh on March 26, 1971, India played a vital role in its formation.

The war between India and Pakistan in 1971 was also fought for the independence of Bangladesh, which lasted only for 13 days. It is considered to be one of the shortest wars in the history of the world.

Importance of PM Modi's Bangladesh visit

Firstly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to Bangladesh at a time when there are assembly elections in West Bengal. During his visit, Modi will be visiting the Orakandi Thakur Bari of Harichandra Thakur, the founder of Matua Mahasangh. The Matua community has a deep connection with Bangladesh as the total population of the Matua community here is around two crores. In such a situation, this visit can have an impact on this community during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Secondly, the influence of China has increased a lot in Bangladesh in recent times and the Communist country is investing in many big projects in Bangladesh. In such a situation, this tour becomes even more important as this will help build diplomacy between India and Bangladesh and reduce the impact of China.

Thirdly, the dates of March 25 and March 26 are very important for Bangladesh. On this day Bangladesh was carved out of Pakistan as a separate nation. India played a big role in the independence of Bangladesh.

India-Bangladesh are important to each other

India and Bangladesh share a 4096-kilometer long border.

Both countries share the water of 54 rivers and the number of rivers flowing between any two countries is the highest in the world.

The national anthem of our country is 'Jan Gana Man' and that of Bangladesh is 'Amar Sonar Bangla'. Both the national anthems are written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Bangladesh is also India's largest trade partner in South Asia. In 2019, trade between India and Bangladesh was more than 10 billion dollars which is more than 73 thousand crore rupees.

Like other countries, Bangladesh to is badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. India has given Bangladesh a dose of 90 lakh vaccines, keeping the principle of friendship at the top.

India and Bangladesh are also bound by security, culture, trade, water, and vaccine. And this is the reason that when Bangladesh will celebrate its independence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of it.