DNA Special: How videos prevented Rhea Chakraborty from getting bail

Truth, they say is powerful. Such is the power of truth that actor Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was denied by a Sessions Court on Friday. Rhea is lodged in the Bycualla Jail in Mumbai after her arrested on September 8 in an alleged drug case relating to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea was almost certain that she would be granted bail, however, upon learning that her bail plea was rejected, she broke down. Her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea was also rejected. It is pertinent to mention that after the videos (which we showed) surfaced, Rhea's lawyers had nothing special to counter in the court on Friday. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that he can appeal in the High Court by next week after receiving a copy of the court order.

Rhea had earlier categorically said that she never consumed drugs herself, however, the videos painted a completely different picture. The private videos were shot some months prior to Sushant's unfortunate death and we gained access to them sometime ago. However, we decided not to show them. But now that the case has taken this turn, Zee Media only felt it right to bring the truth to the fore. As a result, Rhea's attempt to get bail within three days of the arrest could not succeed because the country saw that Rhea was lying.

Let us take a talk the details about at the videos once again.

One of the videos was filmed in February 2020, a few months before the actor's death and we can clearly see the physical as well as the mental condition Sushant seems to be in. In the video, which seems to be shot at home, Rhea while speaking to Sushant in a fun way asks him about his skin tone and the colour of his ears to which he replies 'pink'. She further asks him about a game of ludo they played and how Sushant lost at it. To this Sushant replies that he didn't lose. Rhea then asks him not to lie. Sushant then responds with 'but I also won'. Rhea then again replies that they were suppose to team up to which he says '1+1=0', to which Rhea says that he shouldn't call himself a zero. She adds that he is a 'hero'.

In the said video, exclusively shown at a segment in DNA show, Sushant's voice and his laughter seems a little different.

In another video, we see Sushant is reading a book titled 'Loaded' and he has lost a game, because of which he calls himself a zero. Rhea, on the other hand tells him that he isn't zero but a hero.

Just before the video ends, Rhea says, 'should I send this video to Papa?'. However, it is unclear whose father she is referring to, whether her own or Sushant's.

In another video, which we showed on September 10, Sushant and Rhea are talking about drugs. There is a party atmosphere at home and both of them are seen doing drugs. These videos are very important because Rhea has been saying so far that she has never takes drugs. Then we see Sushant, Rhea and others singing. They are also talking about drugs and the 'VFX' effect that he can feel after taking it. That's where Rhea says that this is 'Roll Cigarette'. It is not known who is making the video, though the video is also included in the conversation.

In yet another video, we see Sushant singing a religious song. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva. We have seen some of their videos in which they are singing praises. After being intoxicated, a person reaches a certain condition called Hallucination in medical language. At this time, a person is in a fictional world in which he is looking at things that don't really happen.

In a video from Rhea's house, we see Sushant visibly disturbed and they all look intoxicated. Sushant was apparently talking to two people --- one Rhea and the other, we can't confirm. It has been mentioned that Sushant was on anti-depressant drugs and at the same time he was doing buds. the question here is that didn't Rhea's father, who was an Army doctor, know how fatal this could be for Sushant?

So, like always we don't want to draw any conclusions and want to leave it on our audience and readers to see the truth for themselves and let the investigating agencies do their job to unravel the facts and bring out the truth.