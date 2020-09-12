DNA Special: How videos prevented Rhea Chakraborty from getting bail

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket registration begins; details inside

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user asking why his films are propaganda: 'Bharat ka...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket registration begins; details inside

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

10 Health benefits of garam masala

Health benefits of Tulsi water

From Ambani to Tata: 7 richest business families of India, their net worth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Bigg Boss Ott 2 Winner | Elvish Yadav Recalls His Journey, Hints At Abhishek Malhan's Overconfidence

Independence Day 2023: From Manipur To Parivarvaad, PM Modi's Full Speech On Independence Day

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

DNA Special: How videos prevented Rhea Chakraborty from getting bail

In the DNA show, Sudhir Chaudhary focuses on the videos where Rhea Chakraborty was clearly seen 'consuming drugs'. While, earlier she had categorically said that she never did drugs herself.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2020, 07:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Truth, they say is powerful. Such is the power of truth that actor Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was denied by a Sessions Court on Friday. Rhea is lodged in the Bycualla Jail in Mumbai after her arrested on September 8 in an alleged drug case relating to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea was almost certain that she would be granted bail, however, upon learning that her bail plea was rejected, she broke down. Her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea was also rejected. It is pertinent to mention that after the videos (which we showed) surfaced, Rhea's lawyers had nothing special to counter in the court on Friday. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that he can appeal in the High Court by next week after receiving a copy of the court order.

Rhea had earlier categorically said that she never consumed drugs herself, however, the videos painted a completely different picture. The private videos were shot some months prior to Sushant's unfortunate death and we gained access to them sometime ago. However, we decided not to show them. But now that the case has taken this turn, Zee Media only felt it right to bring the truth to the fore. As a result, Rhea's attempt to get bail within three days of the arrest could not succeed because the country saw that Rhea was lying.

Let us take a talk the details about at the videos once again.

One of the videos was filmed in February 2020, a few months before the actor's death and we can clearly see the physical as well as the mental condition Sushant seems to be in. In the video, which seems to be shot at home, Rhea while speaking to Sushant in a fun way asks him about his skin tone and the colour of his ears to which he replies 'pink'. She further asks him about a game of ludo they played and how Sushant lost at it. To this Sushant replies that he didn't lose. Rhea then asks him not to lie. Sushant then responds with 'but I also won'. Rhea then again replies that they were suppose to team up to which he says '1+1=0', to which Rhea says that he shouldn't call himself a zero. She adds that he is a 'hero'.

In the said video, exclusively shown at a segment in DNA show, Sushant's voice and his laughter seems a little different.

In another video, we see Sushant is reading a book titled 'Loaded' and he has lost a game, because of which he calls himself a zero. Rhea, on the other hand tells him that he isn't zero but a hero. 

Just before the video  ends, Rhea says, 'should I send this video to Papa?'. However, it is unclear whose father she is referring to, whether her own or Sushant's.

In another video, which we showed on September 10, Sushant and Rhea are talking about drugs. There is a party atmosphere at home and both of them are seen doing drugs. These videos are very important because Rhea has been saying so far that she has never takes drugs. Then we see Sushant, Rhea and others singing. They are also talking about drugs and the 'VFX' effect that he can feel after taking it. That's where Rhea says that this is 'Roll Cigarette'. It is not known who is making the video, though the video is also included in the conversation.

In yet another video, we see Sushant singing a religious song. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva. We have seen some of their videos in which they are singing praises. After being intoxicated, a person reaches a certain condition called Hallucination in medical language. At this time, a person is in a fictional world in which he is looking at things that don't really happen.

In a video from Rhea's house, we see Sushant visibly disturbed and they all look intoxicated. Sushant was apparently talking to two people --- one Rhea and the other, we can't confirm. It has been mentioned that Sushant was on anti-depressant drugs and at the same time he was doing buds. the question here is that didn't Rhea's father, who was an Army doctor, know how fatal this could be for Sushant?

So, like always we don't want to draw any conclusions and want to leave it on our audience and readers to see the truth for themselves and let the investigating agencies do their job to unravel the facts and bring out the truth.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Independence Day 2023: How and why flag hoisting on August 15 is different from January 26

Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police releases traffic advisory for dress rehearsal today; check routes to avoid here

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

'Trying to persuade me': Sharad Pawar says NCP will not go with BJP

'Face life with self-confidence': CM MK Stalin after NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE