DNA Special: How S Jaishankar exposed China, Pakistan at UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in Mumbai

S Jaishankar (File)

India on Friday exposed the policy of terrorism peddled by Pakistan, at a meeting of the UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai's Taj hotel. At the meeting, the Indian delegates played an audio clip in which the Mumbai terror attack conspirator Sajid Mir is instructing the terrorists. Mir is an international terrorist involved in several global attacks but isn't on the UN list of global terrorists. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who delivered the keynote address, took a swipe at China saying that when it comes to sanctioning terrorists, the United Nations Security Council has been "regrettably" unable to act in some cases because of "political considerations".

"Terrorism may have plagued several regions of the world, but India understands its cost more than others," Jaishankar said.

"But with that experience comes the steeling of national resolve. Decades of cross-border terror have not and will not weaken our commitment to fight back. We must rise above our political differences to address this scourge. The battle against terrorism must be fought resolutely at all fronts, all situations, and all places," he added.

"While one of the terrorists (Ajmal Kasab) was captured alive, prosecuted, and convicted by the highest court in India, the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," Jaishankar added.

China this month vetoed proposals to designate Hafiz Talha Saeed as a global terrorist at the UNSC. Saeed is the son of Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 attack.

Earlier this month, China had also vetoed a proposal by India and the US to designate another Lashkar terrorist, Shahid Mehmood, as a global terrorist.

Apart from this, China has also vetoed the resolution against the main conspirator of the Mumbai attack Sajid Mir, Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Rauf Azhar and Lashkar deputy head, Abdul Rehman Makki.

China has used its veto power in the United Nations to save terrorists hiding in Pakistan, and UNSC has not been able to do anything.

Today, S Jaishankar has shown the mirror to the member countries. He reminded the countries that the attack was not only on Mumbai but the whole world.

China is not only shielding India's enemies, but it is also not allowing India to become a permanent member of the UNSC.

United Nations Security Council was established in the year 1945. This council mainly takes decisions on important issues related to the security of the world. The UN Security Council consists of 15 members -- five permanent members and ten non-permanent members. The five permanent members are the US, Russia, France, China, and the UK. The term for non-permanent members is two years.

India entered the UNSC for the eighth time in the year 2021 as a non-permanent member.

India has been trying for a long time for permanent membership in the UNSC. China, an ally of Pakistan, doesn't want India to act against Pakistan's terrorism. Hence, it is blocking India.

Barring China, the four permanent member countries of the UNSC have officially confirmed their support for India's candidature for a permanent seat in the UNSC.

Due to the veto rule, there has been no change in the status of permanent members since the first meeting of the UNSC in 1946.