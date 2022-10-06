DNA Special: How 'digital detox' campaign is changing lives of people in this Maharashtra village?

Representational Image

In the present days, everything has turned smart, from phone to TV to other gadgets and the dependence on them has eventually been taking a toll on out health.

However, a village in Maharashtra has resolved to get rid of this dependence. Mohitanche Vadgaon is a village in Sangli district, 400 km from Mumbai. All the people of this village neither use mobile nor watch TV for one and a half hours every day. And they have a fixed time for this -- 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

Like all others, people of this village were also addicted to watching TV and using smartphone during the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was that even after the pandemic receded, people stopped interacting with each other. Everyone used to lock up in their homes in the evening. Classes went offline but children did not leave their mobiles while studying. And other members of the house also could not stop themselves from watching TV.

Seeing this, the village sarpanch Vijay Mohite came up with the idea of not using gadgets for a fixed time. Initially the villagers did not seem serious about this idea. Then ASHA workers, people associated with Anganwadi and Gram Panchayat and retired teachers started going from house to house to make people understand and spread awareness about digital detox. After that gradually people started joining this campaign.

Under this digital detox programme, a siren sounds every day at 7 pm. People switch off their mobile phones, television sets and other gadgets as soon as the siren sounds. During this time people read books, children study. Apart from this, people meet and talk to each other.

Nearby villages are also discussing about this campaign. The impact of this campaign is that now people sit and talk to each other or teach their children. Children are also liking this way of not using gadgets.

According to Deloitte, the number of Indians using smartphones in the country will increase to 100 crore by 2026. The number of people using smartphones in rural India will also increase significantly. In 2021, the number of mobile subscribers in the country was 120 crore. In this, 750 million people are using smartphones.

The report further states that by 2026, 95 percent of the people using mobile in cities will have a smartphone. Whereas in 2021, 75 percent of people in cities used smartphones.