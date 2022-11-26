DNA Special: Exposing politicians' 'bouncing cheques' and fake promises to Lakhimpur rape-murder victims

Representational Image

Two sisters, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, were allegedly raped and murdered in Nighasan of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which took place in September, led to a lot of political uproar across the country. Several political leaders distributed cheques in the name of financial assistance to the bereaved families, which eventually turned out to be of no purpose.

This is because according to the victims’ family, three of the cheques they received bounced. Out of these, two were given by the Congress party. After a few days, when the victims’ father submitted these cheques in the bank, one of them bounced due to non-matching of signatures.

Similarly, a party named UP Navnirman Sena had also given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the family with the assurance of justice, but that cheque bounced too.

According to the victim family, till date, UP Congress Committee’s cheque of Rs 2 lakh, Congress MLA Virendra Kumar Choudhary’s cheque of Rs 1 lakh and UN Navnirman Sena President have bounced.

Notably, according to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, cheque bounce is a punishable offence with a provision of imprisonment of up to two years along with fine.

By the way, November 25 is also observed as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Its purpose is to create a safe environment for women and end the violence against them.

Meanwhile, a data released by the United Nations in frightening: In 2021, nearly 81,000 women were killed across the world. Out of these, around 45,000 (56 per cent) women or girls were murdered by their husbands, partners or family members.

This means, a woman is killed in her own house every 11 minutes in the world. Around 640 million women around the world aged 15 or above experience violence at the hands of their partner.